Najar Investigations Closes Double-Murder Investigation Following Sentencing of Temecula Man

Najar Investigations has closed its investigation into one of the Inland Empire's most gripping double-homicide cases in recent history involving the 2023 murders of a Temecula woman and her boyfriend who were residing at the home belonging to the woman's former lover.
Najar Investigations spearheaded an inquiry into the case involving David Alan Floyd, 60, of Temecula, who was accused of murdering his girlfriend, Danielle Ricker, 31, and her boyfriend Angel Ponce, 31, of Escondido.
“It was imperative during the course of the murder investigation that our firm was able to successfully gather critical discovery that would ensure a fair and just process during the trial,” said Mohammed Najar, lead investigator of Najar Investigations.
According to a trial brief filed by prosecutors, Floyd and Ricker's relationship took a downturn and the two had been having issues in 2021. Floyd told investigators in March 2023 that he had met Ricker 10 years prior, and she had become his "sugar girl." During the trial, prosecutors said Ricker eventually entered into a relationship with Ponce who also started living at the Temecula residence owned by Floyd. Conflicts ensued after Ponce moved in, with 911 called at least twice in 2021 after Floyd became physical with Ricker. (Superior Court of California, County of Riverside Case Number: SWF2300291)
According to court papers, Floyd was charged with battery on a domestic partner, and Ricker was granted a restraining order against Floyd who still resided at the residence they shared in Temecula. Floyd later pleaded guilty in court to a reduced charge of disturbing the peace.
Riverside County sheriff's detectives said Ricker and Ponce were killed in late January 2023. Floyd was arrested in late February 2023 following an investigation into the murders.
In December, a jury deliberated more than one day to find Floyd, who was on probation, guilty on two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Ricker and Ponce. On Jan. 12, 2024 Floyd was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
“Mr. Floyd’s case was high-profile, and that can potentially be a challenge during any investigation because of the publicity surrounding the case. Our firm was confident we would be able to secure vital evidence for our client, and we did exactly that by successfully delivering the discovery,” said Najar.
Najar Investigations is led by Mohammed Najar, a former Riverside County sheriff’s deputy and U.S. Marine with more than three decades of experience in criminal justice, public safety and the armed forces. He is also an adjunct professor who has taught criminal justice to students with the University of Phoenix for more than a decade.
Najar Investigations is an experienced private investigations firm that leads a range of investigations into criminal cases and personal disputes for its civilian clients and public agencies, including homicides, sex crimes, infidelity, child support and custody battles, background investigations, fraud claims, missing persons, asset tracing, and more.
“While it is important to have faith in due process with our court systems, that doesn’t always offer the best sense of security to clients who are sometimes involved in criminal cases. We have a reputation for offering an unparalleled service provided by a dedicated team of professionals who understand every step of the investigation process, and the evidence a client needs to receive the best possible outcomes in court,” he added.
Najar Investigations is headquartered in Murrieta, one of the fastest growing cities in Riverside County. The firm conducts investigations for clients in Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Its staff are multilingual and fluent in Hindi, Urdu, Arabic, French, Mandarin, Japanese, Korean, and Spanish.
All of the firm’s investigations are conducted with strict privacy policies to protect client information while complying with all federal and state laws.
