Independent Movie Kickin’ It: The Caden Cox Story Scheduled to Film in Cleveland Area

CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, April 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The inspirational true story of Caden Cox will soon be brought to the big screen. Caden overcame widespread obstacles and stigmas to become the first person with Down syndrome to play and score in a college football game. His unwavering determination and love for the game are showcased in Kickin’ It, the film adaptation of Caden Cox’s true-life story and his incredible achievement.“Caden is a remarkable young man, and his story needed to be told,” said Jay Paul Deratany , a Chicago-based attorney who is also a playwright and screenwriter. “I was thrilled to write the screenplay for Kickin’ It and share Caden’s journey and tremendous accomplishment,” he added. “Despite his disability and the many naysayers, Caden persevered and followed his dream to play college football. Not only did he play, but he became an extra point kicker with an almost perfect record. He’s a true champion in my eyes.”While casting is still in the works, the Kickin’ It production team has been quietly scouting locations for filming throughout Cleveland, as well as Nelsonville, Ohio’s Hocking College campus, where Caden played football and scored with his winning kick. Caden is currently a student at Ohio State and is working with the Ohio State football team. Filming is anticipated to begin within the next few months.“I am so very proud to be part of the Kickin’ It team and to tell Caden’s amazing story,” said producer Andrew Sugerman. “This film is about hope and never giving up. It’s about family. It’s about overcoming obstacles and following your dreams,” he added. “Caden fought for what he believed and what he wanted. His story and his passion moved us, and I have no doubt that others will feel the same.”Pantheon Entertainment, based in Los Angeles, is a partner in the making of Kickin’ It. Jennifer Wyatt and Melissa Bickerton are both serving as Executive Producers. For more information about Caden Cox and the film, please visit www.KickinItFilm.com The story of Caden Cox is about determination and hope, aiming to inspire people of all kinds, who face difficulties in their lives, so they can overcome seemingly insurmountable obstacles, and can succeed in achieving their dream. With the unwavering support of his parents and older brother, Caden has been able to transcend the traditional boundaries placed on him, providing inspiration not only for his community, but for the entire disabilities’ population and beyond. The film strives to show the value of all people in society.

Caden Cox Makes History - First Player with Down Syndrome to Score in a College Football Game