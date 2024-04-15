Custom Media to Partner with PROPLUS DATA for Account-Based Marketing Services
Alliance will drive new business opportunities for both companies in the Asia–Pacific regionTOKYO, JAPAN, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Custom Media, an award-winning B2B marketing agency based in Tokyo, Japan, has entered a partnership with PROPLUS DATA, a data insight and prospect intelligence company based in Pune, India and Tokyo, Japan, to improve their delivery of account-based marketing (ABM) and account-based experience (ABX) services to its clients.
PROPLUS DATA’s services include ideal customer profile (ICP) and total addressable market (TAM) identification; contact, technographics, and intent data; and its innovative Next Tech Purchase technology, which can provide businesses with a curated list of accounts that are in-market for adoption of new technologies. Their suite of services allows companies that are executing ABM strategies to optimize their knowledge base and customer outreach.
Custom Media, which has more than 15 years of experience working in the Japanese market and has been increasingly working with overseas B2B clients who are looking to enter or expand in the local market, has been using ABM and ABX approaches to help these clients achieve success in the local market.
Custom Media Co-founder and CEO Robert Heldt was excited about the potential that the alliance offers: “We're thrilled to announce our game-changing partnership with PROPLUS DATA! Custom Media is deeply invested in crafting personalized experiences for our clients' ABM journeys in Japan and we understand the need for precise, reliable data. With the industry moving away from cookies and placing greater emphasis on first-party data, the need for innovative solutions has never been more pressing. By joining forces with PROPLUS DATA, we're paving the way for unparalleled success in the realm of account-based marketing, as their cutting-edge targeting techniques promise to elevate our campaigns and empower our clients to effortlessly connect with their ideal audience in Japan.”
PROPLUS DATA Founder and CEO Amit Chatterjee expressed his belief that working with Custom Media could have a transformational effect: “This partnership between PROPLUS DATA and Custom Media will strengthen the ABM scenario in Japan and East Asia. As data is the new oil and content has always been king, our alliance will bring enhanced ABM/ABX experience for existing clients and develop new customer/prospect relationships.”
About Custom Media
Custom Media is an award-winning B2B marketing agency with more than 15 years’ experience in the Japanese market offering full-service, integrated marketing solutions that unite data with creativity, harnessing local and international expertise to bridge the gap between Japan and the world. They work with a wide array of international and domestic B2B brands in the fields of technology, finance, manufacturing, healthcare, energy, education and real estate. With a strong reputation of trust and reliability, they deliver on their promise to help humanize B2B brands through the power of storytelling.
About PROPLUS DATA
Based in Pune, India and Tokyo, Japan PROPLUS DATA is a database management company that specializes in delivering an array of services for clients that are using ABM and ABX methods. They include ideal customer profile (ICP) and total addressable market (TAM) identification; contact, technographics, and intent data; and the company’s innovative solution Next Tech Purchase technology.
