Columbia Bank Foundation Continues Support as "All-In" Sponsor for The Phoenix Center's Annual Casino Night Fundraiser
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Phoenix Center, an accredited private special needs school dedicated to serving students ages 5-21 with autism, multiple disabilities, behavioral, and intellectual challenges, proudly announces the return of Columbia Bank Foundation as an "All-In" Sponsor for their annual Casino Night Fundraiser. This marks the third consecutive year of partnership between Columbia Bank Foundation and The Phoenix Center for this important fundraising event, which will be held on Friday, April 26th.
"We are delighted to welcome back Columbia Bank Foundation as an 'All-In' Sponsor for the third consecutive year," said Julie Mower, Executive Director of The Phoenix Center. "Their steadfast commitment to supporting local charitable initiatives resonates deeply with our mission, and we are grateful for their ongoing support."
Columbia Bank Foundation is one of the largest private foundations in New Jersey and disbursed nearly $2.3 million back into local communities in 2023. The foundation was created to serve the needs of local communities and provide grants and contributions to organizations recognized as tax-exempt under Section 501 (c) (3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Their support spans diverse areas such as affordable housing, economic development, financial literacy, health services, food insecurity, environmental sustainability, and the arts.
"Columbia Bank and the Columbia Bank Foundation are both committed to bettering our communities,” said Thomas J. Kemly, President, and CEO of Columbia Bank and President of the Columbia Bank Foundation. "We are thrilled to support the Phoenix Center and their longstanding efforts to provide life-changing services through educational, behavioral, and therapeutic assistance to students with disabilities.”
For more information about The Phoenix Center and their annual Casino Night Fundraiser, visit their website at www.thephoenixcenternj.org. To learn more about the Columbia Bank Foundation and their grant eligibility requirements, please visit www.columbiabankonline.com/columbia-foundation.
Monique deMaio
