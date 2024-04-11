Card Processor Annual System Upgrade to Affect BOSVG

Kindly be advised that our card processor located in St. Kitts will be conducting their annual system upgrade for Visa/Mastercard on Friday, April 12th, 2024. This will affect all their issuing Banks in the Currency Union, including BOSVG.

We anticipate that services will be temporarily disrupted between the hours of 12:01 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. on this date. The affected services will include the following:

■ Point of Sale transactions

■ Online transactions

■ Foreign ATM transactions

We apologize for any inconvenience that the aforementioned temporary disruption may cause. We would like to assure you that we will work diligently to minimize any inconvenience or disruption to our valued customers.