April 2024 Monthly Bulletin

DFPI encourages borrowers who have commercially managed Perkins, FFEL, or HEAL Program loans to apply for loan consolidation by the April 30, 2024 deadline, to obtain the full benefits of the IDR payment count adjustment.

Under the Income-Driven Repayment (IDR) One Time Adjustment, the U.S. Department of Education (ED) will review borrowers’ accounts and give them credit for certain months of repayment, forbearance, and deferment, that didn’t previously qualify for IDR forgiveness. ED has approved almost $44 billion in debt relief for more than 900,000 borrowers as part of the payment count adjustment.

The adjustment is automatic for borrowers with Direct or federally managed Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) Loans. However, borrowers with commercially (private) held “Perkins” Loans, commercially-managed FFEL Loans, or Health Education Assistance Loans (HEAL) do not automatically qualify. Applying is especially critical for borrowers who have been in repayment for at least 20 years, as they may already be eligible for loan forgiveness.

In addition to the benefits of the IDR Adjustment, borrowers who consolidate into a Direct Consolidation Loan are also able to take advantage of affordable repayment plans, such as the new Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) Plan.

To confirm loan types, borrowers may log on to StudentAid.gov. For questions about loans or consolidation, please contact the DFPI Student Loan Ombudsperson at Celina.Damian@dfpi.ca.gov.