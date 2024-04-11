When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: April 11, 2024 FDA Publish Date: April 11, 2024 Product Type: Animal & Veterinary Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Specific lots may contain elevated levels of magnesium, sodium, calcium and/or phosphorus Company Name: ADM Animal Nutrition Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Pen Pals, MaxLean, ShowTec, MoorMan's Product Description: Product Description Chicken, Swine and Rabbit Feed Products

Company Announcement

ADM Animal Nutrition, a division of ADM (NYSE: ADM), is expanding the recall announced on March, 30, 2024, to include the following additional products due to elevated levels of magnesium, sodium, calcium and/or phosphorus: Pen Pals® Chicken Starter-Grower (Product Nos.70009AAA46 and 70009AAA44); Pen Pals Egg Maker Complete (Product No. 70010AAAE4); MaxLean GF Concentrate (Product No. 12354AAA); ShowTec Sow Ration with Thermal Care (Product No. 12343AAA); ShowTec BB 18 BMD (Product No. 18241AGNE4); ShowTec BB 18 BMD/DBZ (Product No. 18241PLM); ShowTec Hi Fat 18 BMD (Product No. 18007AGNE4); ShowTec Lo Fat 15 BMD (Product No. 15350AGN); MoorMan's ShowTec Hi Fat 16 BMD (Product No. 16700AGN); MoorMan's ShowTec Burst Starter w/DF DEN (Product No. 24320CVW); MoorMan’s ShowTec Sale Burst w/DF CTC/DEN (Product No. 24320AYWE4); Pen Pals® Professional Show Rabbit Feed (Product No. 81657AAA); and Pen Pals Professional Rabbit 18 (Product No. 80033AAA).

Elevated levels of sodium can cause increased water consumption, reduced feed eﬃciency, egg production, and growth rate and can be fatal in chickens. Elevated levels of calcium and/or phosphorus can cause reduced feed intake and feed conversion in swine, and elevated levels of magnesium and sodium can cause loose stools, reduced growth rate, and weakness in rabbits.

Below is the list of additional products included in this recall:

Product Name Lot Number Product Size Product Number Species Impacted Product Issue Clinical Signs Distribution Dates States Impacted Pen Pals Chicken Starter- Grower 506700QN 25-lb. Bags 70009AAA46 Chickens Elevated levels of sodium Increased water consumption, reduced feed eﬃciency, egg production, and growth rate; can be fatal 2/14/24- 3/13/24 Idaho S. Carolina Pen Pals Chicken Starter- Grower 505899QN 50-lb. Bags 70009AAA44 Chickens Elevated levels of sodium Increased water consumption, reduced feed eﬃciency, egg production, and growth rate; can be fatal 2/7/24- 2/20/24 California Illinois Missouri Pennsylvania Oregon Pen Pals Egg Maker Complete 506951QN 50-lb. bags 70010AAAE4 Chickens Elevated levels of sodium Increased water consumption, reduced feed eﬃciency, egg production, and growth rate; can be fatal 2/21/24- 3/7/24 California Illinois Missouri MaxLean GF Concentrate 505220QN 50-lb. bags 12354AAA Swine Elevated levels of calcium Reduced feed intake and feed conversion 1/16/24- 1/24/24 Illinois Missouri Texas ShowTec Sow Ration with Thermal Care 505713QN 50-lb. bags 12343AAA Swine Elevated levels of calcium Reduced feed intake and feed conversion 1/29/24 Arizona ShowTec BB 18 BMD 505851QN 50-lb. bags 18241AGNE4 Swine Elevated levels of calcium Reduced feed intake and feed conversion 1/31/24- 2/5/24 California Iowa Montana Oregon ShowTec BB 18 BMD 507629QN 50-lb. bags 18241AGNE4 Swine Elevated levels of calcium Reduced feed intake and feed conversion 1/31/24- 3/12/24 California Illinois Iowa Wisconsin ShowTec BB 18 BMD/DBZ 508364QN 50-lb. bags 18241PLM Swine Elevated levels of calcium Reduced feed intake and feed conversion 3/14/24 California ShowTec Hi Fat 18 BMD 507522QN 50-lb. bags 18007AGNE4 Swine Elevated levels of calcium Reduced feed intake and feed conversion 3/1/24- 3/14/24 California Missouri Oregon Wisconsin ShowTec Hi Fat 18 BMD 506742QN 50-lb. bags 18007AGNE4 Swine Elevated levels of calcium Reduced feed intake and feed conversion 2/12/24- 3/28/24 Arkansas California Colorado Idaho Illinois Iowa Kansas Missouri New Mexico Oklahoma Texas Wisconsin ShowTec Lo Fat 15 BMD 507904QN 50-lb. bags 15350AGN Swine Elevated levels of calcium Reduced feed intake and feed conversion 3/7/24- 3/15/24 Colorado Nebraska Wyoming MoorMan's ShowTec Hi Fat 16 BMD 507106QN 50-lb. bags 16700AGN Swine Elevated levels of calcium Reduced feed intake and feed conversion 2/23/24- 3/124 California Idaho Oregon MoorMan's ShowTec Burst Starter w/DF DEN 506750QN 50-lb. bags 24320CVW Swine Elevated levels of calcium and phos- phorus Reduced feed intake and feed conversion 2/19/24- 3/19/24 Arizona California Florida Georgia Idaho Illinois Iowa Minnesota Missouri MoorMan’s ShowTec Sale Burst w/DF CTC/DEN 507676QN 50-lb. bags 24320AYWE4 Swine Elevated levels of calcium and phosphorus Reduced feed intake and feed conversion 2/29/24- 3/12/24 Idaho Iowa MoorMan’s ShowTec Sale Burst w/DF CTC/DEN 506746QN 50-lb. bags 24320AYWE4 Swine Elevated levels of calcium and phosphorus Reduced feed intake and feed conversion 2/14/24- 2/22/24 Iowa Pen Pals Professional Show Rabbit Feed 505348QN 50-lb. bags 81657AAA Rabbits Elevated levels of sodium and mag- nesium Loose stools, reduced growth rate, and weakness 1/25/24- 3/15/24 Arkansas Florida Kansas Missouri Pen Pals Professional Rabbit 18 506954QN 50-lb. bags 80033AAA Rabbits Elevated mag- nesium Loose stools, reduced growth rate, and weakness 2/21/24- 3/15/24 Illinois Iowa Missouri Oregon

Four customers have reported complaints related to consumption of ShowTec BB 18 BMD – three related to low consumption and one reporting the animal refused to eat and is having belly pain. Three customers have complained about low consumption related to Pen Pals Professional Rabbit 18, and one customer complained about low consumption related to MoorMan’s ShowTec Sale Burst w/DF CTC/DEN.

The lot number can be found at the botom of the label. Click here to view images of the labels involved. Customers who have purchased the recalled feed should immediately stop using it and return it to their distributor or directly to ADM Animal Nutrition for a full refund. Please direct any customer inquiries to 800-217-2007 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Central Time Monday through Friday.

For more information about ADM Animal Nutrition, visit www.admanimalnutrition.com.

