Feast & Flower Launches Craft Cannabis Beverage Marketing Agency

Feast & Flower Redefines Experiential Marketing for Craft Beverage Brands in the Infused Beverage and Hospitality Spaces.

Life is service – the one who progresses is the one who gives his fellow men a little more – a little better service.” — E. M. Statler

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Feast & Flower, a pioneering experiential marketing agency, is proud to announce its official launch, dedicated to supporting the growth and success of craft beverage brands in the infused beverage and craft cannabis sectors. With a deep-rooted belief that exceptional brands are built through on-premise experiences, Feast & Flower is set to revolutionize the way these industries engage with consumers and industry professionals alike.

Founded by Rachel Burkons, Brooke Gerstein-Salerno, and Cooper Cheatham, Feast & Flower specializes in supporting hospitality trade development on a national scale for craft beverage brands in the infused beverage industry. Additionally, the agency focuses on assisting craft cannabis brands in navigating the regulated cannabis lounge channels in New York and California. By partnering with brands, Feast & Flower develops tailored on-premise programming, including trade education, customized activations, and key account management.

"We are thrilled to introduce Feast & Flower and our innovative approach to experiential marketing," said Rachel Burkons, Co-Founder of Feast & Flower. "Our team is committed to empowering craft beverage brands in the infused beverage and craft cannabis industries, helping them create lasting impressions and meaningful connections with their audiences."

Brooke Gerstein-Salerno, Co-Founder of Feast & Flower, added, "With our combined expertise in hospitality, beverage, and experiential marketing, we are excited to bring a new level of creativity and strategy to craft beverage brands."

Cooper Cheatham, Co-Founder of Feast & Flower, remarked, "Feast & Flower is more than an agency; it's a movement to elevate the standards of on-premise experiences for craft beverage brands in the infused beverage and craft cannabis industries."

The agency's flagship event series, Infused Academy, is set to debut in the Spring of 2024. Infused Academy will serve as a platform to deliver comprehensive category education and enhance brand awareness among on-premise decision-makers nationwide. Through a series of engaging and informative events, Infused Academy aims to elevate the standards and possibilities within the industry, fostering growth and innovation.

Feast & Flower invites craft beverage brands and industry partners to join them in shaping the future of on-premise experiences. For more information, visit www.feastandflower.com or follow Feast & Flower on linkedin and instagram @feastandflower

About Feast & Flower

Feast & Flower is an experiential marketing agency dedicated to supporting the growth of craft beverage brands in the infused beverage and craft cannabis industries. By specializing in on-premise programming, including trade education, customized activations, and key account management, Feast & Flower aims to redefine experiential marketing in these sectors. Their signature event series, Infused Academy, launches in Spring 2024, bringing category education and brand awareness to on-premise decision-makers nationally.