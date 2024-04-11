Opportunity Knock$ Season 2 Premiere in D.C., Wednesday, April 17
Interview availability from featured financial coach Jean Chatzky, local family and more!WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Season 2 of Opportunity Knock$, the award-winning reality show on PBS that follows the journey of debt-burdened families to financial stability, will begin airing nationally in May. Well-known financial advisors use The Opportunity Finder to match the families and their needs to local nonprofits, not-for-profit credit unions and Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) to help them achieve their goals. Washington, DC, is one of six cities featured in the show.
A recent survey by Payroll.org found that more than three-quarters, 78%, of people in the U.S. were living paycheck-to-paycheck in 2023, up 6 percentage points from the prior year. The Washington Post reported last year that nearly 500,000 people in Washington, DC, live above the federal poverty line but below the minimum $101,281 annual salary needed for the basics in our nation’s capital.
Local and national media are invited to the in-person Season 2 premiere at 4 p.m., Wednesday, April 17, at Capital Turnaround, 700 M St SE, Washington, DC 20003.
The premiere will feature on-site media availability with:
• Jean Chatzky is CEO of HerMoney.com, former financial editor of NBC Today for 25 years, financial ambassador for AARP, and a New York Times and Wall Street Journal best-selling author. She serves as one of the financial coaches for the show.
• Jamie Strayer and Brian Spoor are the creator and director, respectively, of Opportunity Knock$. Jamie has a long history working with community development financial institutions and in public television. Brian is an Emmy-nominated director with a track record of directing and producing reality TV hits like Undercover Billionaire and Wahlburgers.
• Carla Decker is CEO of SkyPoint Federal Credit Union, the not-for-profit CDFI that worked with the Johns family to make their dreams a reality.
• Donnell & Tanda Johns and their children are a local family featured in the series for its second season. Donnell is an army veteran, and Tanda is a high school teacher.
Opportunity Knock$ allows viewers an intimate peek into the lives of families just like theirs as they come to a new, empowering understanding of their individual goals and challenges.
The Opportunity Initiative is the largest economic mobility initiative in U.S. history. It comprises Opportunity Knock$ on PBS as public outreach; The Opportunity Finder, which connects users to a database of 17,000 community-based organizations, including nonprofits, Community Development Financial Institutions and not-for-profit credit unions; and The Opportunity Coach, providing viewers financial health assessments and outcome measurements. Funding for the initiative has been generously provided by the National Council for Financial Opportunities, Balance, Callahan and Associates and The Wells Fargo Foundation.
In its first season, Opportunity Knock$ won the prestigious Silver Telly Award for Best Reality Television Program and was streamed tens of thousands of times and aired by PBS stations nationwide. It also earned a Silver Anthem Award, which honors the purpose- and mission-driven work of people, companies and organizations worldwide, for Episode 104. Additionally, the Opportunity Finder won a Gold dotComm Award for best website element.
Possible Interview Topics
• Empowering families beyond the show.
• Financial coaching and other help through reality TV and The Opportunity Finder.
• Debt's emotional toll on families? How to turn challenge into opportunity.
• SkyPoint Federal Credit Union's role and how other financial institutions can do it.
• Balancing entertainment with financial education.
• Opportunity Knock$' future impact and goals.
To attend the premiere, please register on OpportunityKnocks.net.
More information about Opportunity Knock$ is available on the official website.
Media Contact: Sarah Snell Cooke at sarah@cookeconsultingsolutions.com
Sarah Snell Cooke
Cooke Consulting Solutions
sarah@cookeconsultingsolutions.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram