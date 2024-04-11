Solar Microgrid Breaks Ground in Northern California Tribal Community

Project is funded by $32 million state grant, one of the largest to benefit a California Native American tribe

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: A cutting-edge microgrid project funded by the state will support energy sovereignty and sustainable economic growth for the Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians. The project expands the deployment of important energy technologies needed for California’s clean energy future.

CORNING – Newsom Administration officials today joined the Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians at the groundbreaking of a large-scale solar and long-duration storage microgrid in Corning. The project will sustain tribal operations and relieve pressure on the grid during peak use times with new battery technology that can discharge power for 18 hours.

The microgrid project received a $32 million grant last year from the California Energy Commission’s Long-Duration Energy Storage Program, a part of Governor Newsom’s historic multi-billion-dollar climate commitment. The program invests in projects that accelerate the implementation of long duration energy storage solutions to increase the resiliency and reliability of our energy infrastructure and meet the state’s energy and climate goals.

WHAT GOVERNOR NEWSOM SAID: “California is showing the world how to fight the climate crisis while creating good jobs and more resilient communities. We’re building more projects like these to secure a clean and reliable energy future that benefits all our communities.”

The project, which received one of the largest state grants ever awarded to benefit California Native American tribes, will:

Provide 5 megawatts (MW) of solar generation and 15 megawatt hours of long-duration energy storage at the Tribe’s Rolling Hills Casino & Resort in Corning;

Enhance energy resiliency by discharging power during emergencies; and

Lower fossil fuel use and carbon dioxide emissions.

“California Native American tribes are key partners in the state’s work to address the climate crisis, including the transition to renewable energy,” said Tribal Affairs Secretary Christina Snider-Ashtari, who attended the groundbreaking ceremony today. “Paskenta’s innovative project helps advance the shared goal of scaling up clean energy projects across the state, and supports energy sovereignty and sustainable economic development for the Tribe.”

Tribal Affairs Secretary Snider-Ashtari at today’s groundbreaking in Corning

California’s battery storage fleet is essential to the state’s transition away from fossil fuels. Batteries absorb excess renewable power generated during non-peak times and discharge power when demand peaks, typically in the evening. The state has increased battery storage by 757% in four years – enough to power 6.6 million homes for up to four hours.