Consumer Brands Celebrates Addition of Two New Members, Nestlé & Faribault Foods

Nestlé, one of the world’s largest CPG companies, joins Consumer Brands Association with seat on the Board of Directors

As the Consumer Brands Association Board of Directors gathers in Arlington this week, newly elected Chair, Linda Rendle of The Clorox Company proudly announced the addition of Nestlé and Faribault Foods to its esteemed and growing membership roster.

These two companies are the latest of several recent new member announcements, including The Kraft Heinz Company, WK Kellogg Co and Diageo, who also joined Consumer Brands recently. With a legacy spanning over a century, Faribault Foods is a leading manufacturer of high-quality canned foods including beans, pasta in sauce and chili, while Nestlé, a global leader in nutrition, health and wellness, is one of the world’s largest consumer packaged goods companies. Nestlé will sit on the Consumer Brand Association’s Board of Directors.

“I am thrilled to welcome Nestlé and Faribault Foods to Consumer Brands, and we look forward to the valuable insight and expertise their membership will bring to our team,” said David Chavern, president and CEO of Consumer Brands. “The addition of these two companies is a testament to our growing success and will further strengthen our advocacy efforts for an industry whose products consumers depend on every day.”

“In an increasingly complex world it is more important than ever that industries are coming together and affecting change for the good of our consumers,” said Steve Presley, CEO of Nestlé North America. “Consumer Brands provides an important venue for that discussion and collaboration. We look forward to working with other CPG leaders to help shape the future of consumer goods.”

###

The Consumer Brands Association champions the industry that makes the products you choose and the brands you trust. From household and personal care to food and beverage products, the consumer packaged goods industry plays a vital role in powering the U.S. economy, contributing $2 trillion to U.S. GDP and supporting more than 20 million American jobs.