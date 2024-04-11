Computer Corner Announces April 15, 2024 Relocation to Better Serve Customers & Community
Computer Corner, a leading provider of computer and tech services in Albuquerque, is thrilled to announce its relocation, scheduled for April 15.
Computer Corner, a leading provider of computer and tech services in Albuquerque, is thrilled to announce its relocation to 6104-B Jefferson St NE Albuquerque, NM 87109, scheduled for April 15. The move signifies a significant milestone for the company as it continues to prioritize an enhanced customer experience for Albuquerque's local residents, businesses and government agencies.
Since its establishment in 1983, Computer Corner has been dedicated to providing top-notch computer services to individuals and businesses in the Albuquerque community. The decision to relocate comes as a strategic initiative to accommodate the growing needs of its valued customers effectively.
The new location boasts a spacious and modern facility, equipped with state-of-the-art technology and resources, allowing Computer Corner to enhance its service offerings and provide an even more comprehensive range of solutions to its local clientele.
"Relocating to our new facility represents an exciting chapter for Computer Corner," said Brian Fletcher, CEO of Computer Corner. "We are committed to continually improving our services and ensuring that our customers receive the highest level of support. This move not only allows us to better serve our existing clientele but also opens doors for us to reach new customers and expand our presence in the Albuquerque area."
Whether clients require the latest computing technology, cybersecurity expertise, support services, or hardware repairs, Computer Corner remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering efficient and reliable solutions, while continuing to provide award-winning customer service.
As Computer Corner prepares for its relocation, the company reassures customers that operations will continue uninterrupted during the transition period. The team is diligently working to ensure a seamless move and looks forward to welcoming customers to the new facility starting April 15.
About Computer Corner: Computer Corner is a locally-owned, family-owned provider of computer services based in Albuquerque, NM. With a focus on customer satisfaction and technical expertise, the company offers a wide range of solutions including high level technology solutions, hardware repairs, software installations, and IT support services.
