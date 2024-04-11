Autumn Brands Wins 2024 Women's Canna Award for “Greenhouse Flower”
Winner “Purple Push Pop” provides relaxing and euphoric effects with a “melt in the couch” feelSANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Who: Autumn Brands’ Purple Push Pop won the Greenhouse Flower Award at the Women’s Canna Awards 2024. This exotic Indica strain is a cross of Cookies and Cream x Temple Flo and has a creamy sugar flavor with candied fruit and a rich texture. This strain helps with pain and sleep as it boasts high THC, total cannabinoids, and terpene profile. The main terpenes are Limonene, Humulene, Linalool, and Caryophyllene.
Autumn Brands sets the standard in the cannabis industry. It produces clean, sustainable cannabis flower that is meticulously grown without pesticides and 100% no-spray, ensuring the utmost safety and potency. Women and family-owned and rooted in a heritage of sixth-generation farmers, Autumn Brands delivers consistency, excellence, and innovation to the cannabis market.
“We are thrilled to receive the Greenhouse Flower Award. I feel honored to be a part of a network of women and a team that keeps hard work and consistency close to their hearts every day. Thank you to Women’s Canna Awards for highlighting the incredible work that women are doing in the cannabis industry,” says Autumn Brands co-founder Autumn Shelton.
What: The Women’s Canna Awards is an annual event celebrating exceptional women in the cannabis industry. Its focus is creating a space for women-owned and women-run businesses to shine. It is committed to promoting and amplifying women's voices in the industry and creating a space where women can network, collaborate, and learn from each other.
How: The nominations for all award categories are made by the global cannabis community through the Women’s Canna Awards website. Notable judges include Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi of Shahs of Sunset, Marie Blanco of VH1’s Cartel Crew, and San Diego Magazine editor Jackie Bryant.
Where: The Women’s Canna Awards was hosted at the stunning EK Art Gallery in Los Angeles.
When: The event took place on March 30, 2024.
Media Contact: Leigh-Anne Anderson, Anderson-PR
leighanne@anderson-pr.com, Tel. (310) 990-5752
Leigh-Anne Anderson
Anderson PR
