Shelby Auto Transport Announces Exclusive Discounts for Seniors and Heroes
Shelby Auto Transport now offers tailored discounts for seniors, active-duty military, retired military, reservists, and first responders.UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shelby Auto Transport, a leader in personalized vehicle transportation services, proudly announces a new discount program designed to honor seniors and our nation's heroes. This initiative provides exclusive discounts for seniors, active duty military, retired military, reservists, and first responders, showcasing Shelby's commitment to giving back to the community and honoring those who serve.
In a world increasingly driven by automation, Shelby Auto Transport stands out by ensuring each client receives personalized attention, starting from the quote process to the delivery of their vehicle. This new discount program is an extension of Shelby's mission to provide exceptional service and support to all customers, now with added recognition for the contributions of seniors and service members.
"Shelby Auto Transport has always been about more than just moving vehicles; we're about serving people. Our new discount program for seniors and those who have dedicated themselves to serving our country is a testament to our appreciation and respect for their sacrifices. We're here to offer not just our best quote but also a token of our gratitude," stated the Management at Shelby Auto Transport.
About Shelby Auto Transport: Shelby Auto Transport specializes in the door-to-door transportation of vehicles across states with a focus on safety, reliability, and customer satisfaction. Offering a personalized touch in an automated world, Shelby ensures that every vehicle, from cars to motorcycles and boats, is handled with care. With state-of-the-art technology for real-time tracking and a dedicated team, Shelby Auto Transport is setting new standards in the vehicle transportation industry, providing peace of mind and personalized solutions to all clients.
Joe Senehi
Shelby Auto Transport
+1 424-453-1800
joe@shelbyautotransport.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram