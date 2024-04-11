Invicta Water Introduces Groundbreaking Solution for the Remediation of PFAS
Clean and safe drinking water is a fundamental human right. We are proud to offer a low-cost and scalable solution that not only meets but exceeds regulatory standards”BURLINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to growing concerns over PFAS contamination in drinking water, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has unveiled new legal limits aimed at safeguarding public health. PFAS compounds, associated with a range of health risks from cancer to high cholesterol, have prompted urgent action from regulatory authorities.
With a commitment to innovation and public health, Invicta Water Systems announces the introduction of a groundbreaking solution to combat PFAS contamination in drinking water. Leveraging proprietary technology, Invicta Water Systems has developed a method that efficiently separates and destroys PFAS contaminants from water sources.
Unlike existing methods, Invicta Water Systems' technology offers a more economical and effective approach to addressing PFAS contamination, ensuring safer and cleaner drinking water for communities nationwide.
Invicta Water’s solutions use state-of-the-art materials science technology combined with UV energy to create a photo-catalytic process that will destroy complex contaminants like PFAS. The catalytic crystals first capture the contaminate molecules via adsorption and then, in conjunction with UV energy, catalytically destroy the harmful chemicals. Because the contaminant molecules are destroyed in place, there is no need for filter media replacement and removal and there is no additional waste produced. Invicta Water’s solutions eliminate harmful chemicals with much lower up-front capital and annual operating expenses.
"Access to clean and safe drinking water is a fundamental human right," stated Steve Wilcenski, Co-Founder and CEO of Invicta Water Systems. "We are proud to offer a low-cost and scalable solution that not only meets but exceeds regulatory standards, providing peace of mind to individuals and communities concerned about PFAS contamination.”
The Invicta Water process is operated at ambient temperature and pressure and can scale from volumes of a few thousand to millions of gallons per day. The capital costs are at least 40% less than alternative technologies and offer a 90% savings on annual operating expenses. The energy required to operate the Invicta Water solution is at least 40% less than existing technologies and all of this can be done on 80% less area making the Invicta Water solution the simplest, most cost effective and efficient process available for the complete destruction of complex and emerging contaminants.
“We know of no other method that can destroy PFAS as efficiently and cost-effectively as our photo-catalytic process. We have active projects in place that have demonstrated excellent results, and we are excited that our technology will make safe water ubiquitous,” states Jason Taylor, Co-Founder and CTO.
With the EPA's announcement of new legal limits for PFAS in drinking water, the introduction of Invicta Water Systems' innovative technology marks a significant step forward in ensuring water quality and public health for generations to come.
For more information about Invicta Water Systems and their groundbreaking solution for PFAS contamination, please visit www.invictawater.com.
