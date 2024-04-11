Submit Release
Manchin Announces $2.1 Million To Upgrade Pipeline Infrastructure In Welch

April 11, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, announced $2,115,394 from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) for the Welch Gas Cooperative Association. The funding will support a pipeline construction project that will replace 0.67 miles of natural gas pipeline.

“I’m pleased the DOT is investing more than $2.1 million to upgrade and improve natural gas pipeline infrastructure in Welch,” said Senator Manchin. “The funding announced today will replace aging pipes with new, resilient pipes to help prevent dangerous leaks and ensure the safe and secure transportation of natural gas. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources that protect our energy infrastructure and support our communities across the Mountain State.”

