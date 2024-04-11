Premier Garage of Orange County Invites Guests to The Ultimate Design Workshop
Premier Garage of Orange County will be presenting elevated design ideas at The Ultimate Design Workshop
Our team is dedicated to delivering exceptional craftsmanship and unparalleled attention to detail, ensuring that each garage we remodel is a reflection of our client's unique style.”ANAHEIM, CA, US, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier Garage of Orange County announces its participation in the Ultimate Design Workshop, scheduled to take place on April 13, 2024, in Anaheim Hills, CA. As a premier provider of luxury garage makeovers, Premier Garage of Orange County will showcase its expertise in elevating garage spaces into havens of opulence and sophistication.
— Chris Poehlman
Hosted by Sea Pointe Construction, the Ultimate Design Workshop is an event that brings together industry leaders and design enthusiasts to explore the latest trends and innovations in home design and renovation.
Attendees will have the opportunity to gain insights from experts in various fields, including interior design, architecture, and construction while discovering inspiration for residential home remodeling projects.
Premier Garage of Orange County will be at the forefront of this event, highlighting its commitment to transforming ordinary garages into extraordinary spaces that reflect the lifestyle and preferences of its clients. From custom lounge areas and home gyms to trophy cases and photo galleries, Premier Garage of Orange County offers a comprehensive range of services aimed at creating additional space in Orange County residential homes.
"We are honored to be a part of the Ultimate Design Workshop and to showcase our expertise in luxury garage makeovers," said Chris Poehlman, President of Premier Garage of Orange County. "Our team is dedicated to delivering exceptional craftsmanship and unparalleled attention to detail, ensuring that each garage we remodel is a true reflection of our client's unique style and passion for luxury amenities."
Attendees of the Ultimate Design Workshop can visit the Premier Garage of Orange County table to learn more about the company's services and to speak with knowledgeable representatives about residential garage remodeling. Whether homeowners are seasoned collectors looking to showcase prized vehicles or design enthusiasts seeking inspiration for home projects, Premier Garage of Orange County is on location to provide garage remodel expertise to Orange County homeowners.
About Premier Garage of Orange County:
Premier Garage of Orange County is a leading provider of luxury garage makeovers, specializing in creating elegant and functional spaces for automotive enthusiasts. With a team of skilled designers and craftsmen, Premier Garage of Orange County is committed to delivering exceptional results that exceed clients' expectations. From custom lounge areas and wet bars to trophy cases and photo galleries, Premier Garage of Orange County offers comprehensive solutions tailored to each client's unique vision and lifestyle.
Michelle Williams
Verity Marketing
+1 714-299-8376
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram