Former Political Prisoner Greg Tambone commissioned as Colonel by Gov. Beshear
Gregory Isaac Tambone was commissioned a Colonel, the highest title of honor bestowed by the Governor, in recognition of his outstanding service to our Nation.
It is an incredible privilege to be recognized by the Commonwealth of Kentucky. I am humbled by this recognition and remain committed to continuing my efforts to support lasting positive change.”BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has awarded Gregory Tambone the esteemed title of Colonel, the highest honor bestowed by the Commonwealth of Kentucky, recognizing his exceptional contributions to the American nation. This prestigious title is a testament to Tambone's dedication to philanthropic and humanitarian aid efforts, both within the United States and abroad.
— Greg Tambone
Tambone, widely known for his impactful work, founded Warrior Adventures Inc., a non-profit organization that focuses on supporting disabled military veterans and individuals suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Through the organization, Tambone has offered veterans opportunities for healing and personal growth by facilitating outdoor adventure experiences, skill-building activities, and fostering community support.
Building on his commitment to service, Tambone has expanded his philanthropic work to Central America, where he has been actively involved in building roads, schools, and bridges in underserved areas. By creating and enhancing crucial infrastructure, Tambone aims to improve the quality of life for local residents and provide them with better access to education and healthcare. His mentorship programs and dedication to establishing education systems for impoverished youth demonstrate his long-term commitment to creating sustainable change.
Tambone's impact extends beyond his charitable work, as he is also the driving force behind Bone Tactical LLC. As the founder and lead designer, Tambone oversees the production of the world's most effective edged weapons, self-defense tools, and non-permissive environment gear. Bone Tactical LLC has garnered a reputation for its high-quality, innovative designs that prioritize the needs of law enforcement, military personnel, and civilian clients.
Tambone's passion for making a difference is evident in all aspects of his work. His efforts to help veterans, support underprivileged communities, and create high-quality tools are driven by a deep sense of purpose and commitment to improving lives. His commissioning as a Colonel by Governor Beshear serves as a recognition of his tireless dedication to serving others and his nation.
Tambone expressed his gratitude for the honor, stating, "It is an incredible privilege to be recognized by the Commonwealth of Kentucky. This title reflects the hard work of everyone who has supported my initiatives and shares my vision for a better world. I am humbled by this recognition and remain committed to continuing my efforts to support those in need and create lasting positive change."
The commission as Colonel is a fitting acknowledgment of Tambone's unwavering dedication to service, and it underscores the positive impact of his efforts on countless lives. Tambone's achievements serve as an inspiration for others to strive for excellence and make a meaningful difference in their communities.
