Five-Year Milestone Brings Growth, Collaboration & Innovation for knowRX
AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its founding as an innovative healthcare firm, knowRX is poised for continued expansion through new leadership guidance and extended services. By creating a collaborative environment the company is helping the medical community deliver better health management for patients, physicians, and researchers.
"Industry veterans joining our board, trusted expertise in emerging offerings, and a focus on consumer health support will connect more people with accessible, compassionate care for years to come," said Founder & CEO David Franklin.
Creating a Collaborative Environment for Better Health Management
knowRX has created pillars of access for consumers and physicians to help the medical community deliver better patient health management. For example, in collaboration with physicians and researchers, the knowRX Consumer Health Record™ (CHR) supports improving medication adherence and providing health education through The Owl App. The physician-centric platform called the “Portable Information Exchange System” (PIXS) exchanges information with the app for a fully integrated patient data experience for physicians and researchers.
“knowRX uniquely fosters a collaborative space where patients, physicians, and researchers unite for unparalleled connections needed for new drug innovation and for patients to more easily understand the medications they are taking and keep up with their regimen for better articulation of their results. This inspires traditionally medically underserved populations to participate in healthcare in a new way through engagement, education, and empowerment,” said Franklin.
“This is the ultimate trifecta with consumer real-world evidence that supports new drug identification and innovations for researchers: clinical trials need inclusive participation, providers need to lead patient engagement and patients want to be informed. We are bringing all these needs together and continue to evolve our platform based on market research and user feedback,” he said.
Improving Health Outcomes with Technology and Care
knowRX is focused on improving health outcomes through technology and personalized care by leveraging AI and machine learning to support new drug innovations for underrepresented populations. Through capturing real-world consumer data and evidence (RWD/E) for clinical researchers and trusted providers, the company is seeking to facilitate inclusive and knowledgeable decisions.
Revolutionizing Clinical Trial Patient Engagement Solutions
Supporting clinical trials is a real-world application of knowRX's collaborative environment. The combination of The Owl App and PIXS provides critical time-sensitive notifications to physicians for their patients down to the zip-code level where the burden of care is most needed. Based on a proprietary matching algorithm, the purpose is to accelerate awareness and distribute Institutional Review Board (IRB) Clinical Studies and Drug Information reporting. knowRX will build a pipeline with pharma, biotech, and contract research organizations (CROs), offering support that focuses on diversity and participation.
Providing Healthcare & Business Perspectives to Shape Strategic Direction
knowRX welcomes new advisors bringing 100+ years of collective wisdom in quality care, empathy-based delivery models, and successful growth strategy implementation across diverse healthcare startups. Added to the team of advisors is a combination of physicians and C-suite level experts: Dr. Rogers Cain, Susan Croushore, Tarul Kode, Ozan Karacagil and Dr. Margarita Ochoa-Maya.
"This brain trust of guidance will ensure we scale our purpose responsibly and build on our vision for establishing trust for improved care," noted Franklin.
With in-house talent growth and technology improvements streamlining integrated operations, knowRX has expanded its gold-standard services. "Reinvesting in our capabilities and nurturing talent enables continuity across care settings; this allows us to reach patients at new life stages with support that always puts their wellbeing first," said Franklin.
Moving forward with a newly diverse board strategically guiding priorities, and an extended array of specialized offerings for modern lifestyle needs, knowRX looks ahead to growing its user base, expanding sponsors for clinical trials, and extending its collaborative platform to provide solutions that serve a medical need for millions of people.
About knowRX
knowRX was founded in 2019 by David Franklin to address the root cause of medication adherence issues: insufficient diversity and representation in clinical trial data, which can lead to inadequate safety and effectiveness information for all consumers. Inspired by his father's passing due to medication complications in the hospital, Franklin recognized that improving medication adherence, health literacy, and patient-provider conversations were crucial, but these efforts would be more effective if they were supported by comprehensive and inclusive clinical research. To tackle this problem at its source, knowRX developed innovative technology solutions like The Owl App, which not only provides medication interaction information to patients but also aims to increase diverse participation in clinical trials, ultimately leading to better health outcomes for all.
Mimi Fernandez
About knowRX
knowRX was founded in 2019 by David Franklin to address the root cause of medication adherence issues: insufficient diversity and representation in clinical trial data, which can lead to inadequate safety and effectiveness information for all consumers. Inspired by his father's passing due to medication complications in the hospital, Franklin recognized that improving medication adherence, health literacy, and patient-provider conversations were crucial, but these efforts would be more effective if they were supported by comprehensive and inclusive clinical research. To tackle this problem at its source, knowRX developed innovative technology solutions like The Owl App, which not only provides medication interaction information to patients but also aims to increase diverse participation in clinical trials, ultimately leading to better health outcomes for all.
