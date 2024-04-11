FTC Sends Refunds to Former AT&T Wireless Customers Who Were Subject to Data Throttling

The Federal Trade Commission is sending partial refunds to consumers totaling nearly $6.3 million stemming from the FTC’s lawsuit against AT&T Mobility LLC for misleading customers about its unlimited data plans.

The FTC’s $60 million settlement with AT&T, announced in 2019, resolved allegations that the wireless provider failed to adequately disclose to its unlimited data plan customers that, if they reach a certain amount of data use in a given billing cycle, AT&T would reduce—or “throttle”—their data speeds to the point that many common mobile phone applications, such as web browsing and video streaming, became difficult or nearly impossible to use. In 2020, as a result of the settlement, the company gave a bill credit to current AT&T customers and sent refund checks to former customers, which resulted in $52 million returned to consumers.

The latest refunds are going to consumers who had not yet received a refund and filed a valid claim with the FTC.

The FTC is sending 212,893 checks and 54,841 PayPal payments. Recipients should cash their checks within 90 days, as indicated on the check. Consumers who receive a PayPal payment should redeem their payment within 30 days.

Consumers who have questions about their payment should contact the refund administrator, JND Legal Administration, at 877-654-1982, or visit the FTC website to view frequently asked questions about the refund process. The Commission never requires people to pay money or provide account information to get a refund.

The Commission’s interactive dashboards for refund data provide a state-by-state breakdown of refunds in FTC cases. In 2023, FTC actions led to $324 million in refunds to consumers across the country.