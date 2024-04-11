Attorney General Bird Statement on Heartbeat Law Argument

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today released the following statement regarding Iowa’s defense of the Heartbeat Law at the Iowa Supreme Court:

“No right is more sacred than the right to life. Today, my office made our case in the Iowa Supreme Court to defend Iowa’s heartbeat law, which protects unborn life and prioritizes mothers’ health. The Iowa legislature passed the heartbeat law, Governor Reynolds signed the law, and now, I’m defending it. I am confident that the law is on our side."

