Leading Asia-Based Music Fund Beyond Music Acquires Catalog Of Yandel, Award-Winning Reggaeton Artist & Songwriter
EINPresswire.com/ -- Beyond Music, Asia-based investment and management company focusing on music rights aggregation, has acquired the music catalog of internationally renowned Latin GRAMMY Award-winner, Puerto Rican singer and songwriter Yandel (Llandel Veguilla Malavé) including his publishing interests and royalties, his share of performance royalties and neighboring rights royalties.
With this new acquisition, Beyond Music as a trusted custodian of 100+ catalogs as well as an avid supporter of music industry is seeking to diversify its portfolio and the deal sets the company’s first footstep into the rapidly growing Latin market.
Beyond Music CEO Jangwon Lee commented, "We are deeply humbled by Yandel's extraordinary artistry and unparalleled career and honored to partner with him as he progresses to the next height of his career. As a leading custodian of some of the most iconic non-Anglo musical works, we seek to support a truly burgeoning creativity across Latin and Asian musical ecosystems. We see similar traits of magnificent growth in both Latin Pop and Asian Pop (K-Pop included), and hope to share and connect the best from both worlds."
Along with the Yandel deal––which is the first of its kind by an Asian music company ever acquired Latin popstar’s catalog directly, beside HYBE’s recent acquisition of Latin music label Exile Music in Nov 2023–-the company continues to accelerate its growth to become a global music rights management company with more than 37,000 Asian and international music rights. Beyond Music’s first major U.S. acquisition took place in 2022 with the catalog of notable Canadian GRAMMY-winning producer/songwriter Greg Wells, who has produced and written songs with the likes of Adele, Taylor Swift, John Legend, Dua Lipa, Quincy Jones and Katy Perry, among many others.
Beyond Music previously spent more than $200 million on multiple major catalog acquisitions within Asia, notably KNC Music, FNC Investment, and Interpark's music catalog, which includes some of the most iconic songs in Korean music history.
About Beyond Music:
Beyond Music is the largest independent pure-play music rights aggregation and management company based in Asia. With over 100 consecutive acquisitions of golden K-Pop songs between the 1990s and 2010s, including evergreen songs by legendary Korean artists, Beyond Music has achieved a degree of market consolidation and is a dominant custodian of Korean/Asian musical heritage.
Beyond Music understands that managing Anglo music and non-Anglo music requires a different set of value creation and audience/fan engagement expertise, as well as a genuine appreciation for the cultural legacies. With Korea being the seventh largest music market in the world, Japan being the second largest, and China being the fifth largest, Beyond Music is the first player to bring the rights aggregation and management business to Asia. A powerhouse in terms of both extraordinary growth as well as size, the Asian market is a leading force behind the continued growth of global music industry – and with best-in-class team of top professionals from both music and financial backgrounds, Beyond Music aims to become a leading tour-de-force in Asia, and going forward, across all high-growth markets of non-Anglo music.
About Yandel:
Yandel is a phenomenally successful Puerto Rican vocalist, songwriter, musician, record producer and reggaetón artist. His 2013 album De Líder a Leyenda debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart and #9 on the Top Rap Albums chart. It was certified Gold (Latin) by the RIAA and received a Latin GRAMMY nomination. His career turned while touring the U.S. in 2014 on his De Líder a Leyenda VIP Tour to sold-out houses in New York, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas, Chicago and Orlando and Latin America. That year Yandel became the first artist of his genre to record a TV special for the prestigious network HBO Latino. He also recorded a new track, “Marcando Territorio” for Catch the Throne: The Mixtape Vol. 2, the mixtape soundtrack featuring multiple artists for HBO’s mega hit series “Game of Thrones.”
In 2015 Yandel followed with Dangerous which climbed to #1 the week of its release. Alongside the album, the singer/producer scored another first by becoming the first Latino artist to stream a live concert via Tidal performing live at the boxing match produced by HBO for Cotto vs. Canelo. In 2018, Yandel surprised his fans with the announcement of a tour with his long-time friend and music collaborator Wisin. The duo kicked-off their first of eight record-breaking concerts at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico and made history when they became the artists with the most sold out shows in that arena.
Yandel has scored 16 #1’s topping Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart, in March 2019 released his sixth solo álbum titled THE ONE, in 2018 recorded with Wisin their duo album Los Campeones del Pueblo / The Big Leagues followed by the follow up to his 2003 debut album Quien Contra Mi with QUIEN CONTRA MI 2 in 2020. In 2021, Yandel was recognized by RIAA with 16 Platinum Certifications and four Gold Certifications for his music hits. His most recent album R3SISTENCIA was certified Gold by RIAA in May 2023. In addition to musical collaborations with mainstream and Latin artists such as J-Lo, Bad Bunny, Maluma, Ruben Blades, Akon, 50 Cent, Ja Rule, Eve, Nelly Furtado, Gloria Estefan, Ricky Martin, Enrique Iglesias, Don Omar, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Chayanne, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Ozuna, Becky G, Romeo Santos, Sebastian Yatra y Manuel Turizo, Luis Fonsi, J. Balvin, Zion & Lennox, Lele Pons and others, other career achievements include two Latin GRAMMY Awards for “Best Urban Fusion Performance'' and “Best Urban Song,” a Latin American Music Award for “Album of the Year,” and numerous BMI Awards.
