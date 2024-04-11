Submit Release
MPD Arrests Three Juveniles for Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District announce the arrest of three juveniles for a robbery in Southeast.

On Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at 6:15 p.m., the victim was walking in the 2000 block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Southeast, when the three suspects approached him. The suspects grabbed the victim, forced him to the ground, and stole property from the victim. All three suspects fled the scene on foot.

Witnesses directed officers to the location of the suspects, where Seventh District officers arrested all three suspects.

As a result of the detective’s investigation, a 16-year-old Juvenile Male, of Northeast, a 15-year-old Juvenile Female, of no fixed, and a 14-year-old Juvenile Female, of Landover, MD, were charged with Robbery.

CCN: 24053817

###

