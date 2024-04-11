New Dry Ice Blasting Service Launches for Exotic and Classic Car Restorations
Carbon Coatings introduces a revolutionary cleaning method in Southwest Florida and Miami, perfect for exotic cars, classics, and detailed vehicle restorations.
Our mission at Carbon Coatings has always been to provide the highest standard of care for vehicles that represent a significant investment and passion for their owners.”NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant expansion of its specialized auto detailing services, Carbon Coatings is excited to announce the introduction of Dry Ice Blasting to its esteemed clientele in Southwest Florida and Miami.
— Lance Roling
This innovative cleaning method is specifically designed for the meticulous care of exotic vehicles, classic cars, and restoration projects, offering a safe and effective solution for removing decades of accumulated dirt and grime while preserving the original factory paint underneath.
Dry Ice Blasting uses solid CO2 pellets as a cleaning medium, which sublime upon contact to lift dirt and contaminants without water, abrasives, or harmful chemicals. This process is exceptionally gentle on delicate surfaces, making it the ideal choice for vehicles where preserving the integrity of the original paint and parts is paramount.
"Our mission at Carbon Coatings has always been to provide the highest standard of care for vehicles that represent a significant investment and passion for their owners," said Lance Roling, Founder of Carbon Coatings. "The addition of Dry Ice Blasting to our service lineup enhances our ability to serve enthusiasts and collectors of exotic and classic vehicles, as well as restoration projects, with a cleaning solution that respects the uniqueness and value of their vehicles."
Dry Ice Blasting complements Carbon Coatings' existing array of premium services, including Paint Correction, Paint Protection Film (PPF), Ceramic Coatings, and Cosmetic Enhancements. This service expansion underscores the company's dedication to leveraging the latest technologies and techniques to meet the specialized needs of its clients.
Carbon Coatings invites vehicle owners to experience the unparalleled benefits of Dry Ice Blasting and explore how this and other services can contribute to the restoration and preservation of their prized possessions. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Carbon Coatings continues to lead the way in advanced detailing solutions for automotive, boat and aviation industries.
For more information about Dry Ice Blasting and our comprehensive detailing services, please visit our website or contact us directly.
About Carbon Coatings
Carbon Coatings specializes in advanced detailing services for exotic cars, classic vehicles, restoration projects, boats, and planes in Southwest Florida and Miami. With a dedication to preserving the beauty and integrity of each vehicle, Carbon Coatings employs state-of-the-art techniques and materials to ensure superior quality and satisfaction. From meticulous Paint Correction to innovative Dry Ice Blasting, our services are tailored to meet the unique needs of discerning vehicle owners and enthusiasts.
Lance Roling
Carbon Coatings
+1 425-219-6922
lance@carboncoatingsfl.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Carbon Coatings Dry Ice Blasting Demo