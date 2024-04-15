Massachusetts Firefighter Calendar Accepting Applications for 2025 Calendar
Each firefighter will choose his own charity to raise money and awareness forBOSTON, MA, USA, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Men of Massachusetts Fire” 2025 calendar is now accepting applications from professional Massachusetts firefighters across the 351 cities and towns in the state who are interested in participating in the fundraising project. Firefighters can send in an application on the calendar’s website, www.menofmassfire.com.
Twelve applicants will be chosen from the firefighters who apply. The firefighters will be professionally photographed in or around the city or town in which they serve. “These calendars have fundamentally always been a celebration of firefighters and the communities they serve,” says organizer Ann Martini.
Each participating firefighter will be asked to choose a Massachusetts-based charity that will be featured on his page and at all calendar-related promotional events.
“This is a home-grown product,” says organizer Erin Kaufman. “We don’t have big production or marketing budgets,” she explains. “In the past, we’ve worked with large charities and found that any contributions we made were a bit of a drop in the bucket. So, we are switching to a new model whereby each firefighter can choose a cause – big or tiny. We hope this model will bring attention and exposure to smaller charities.” Each charity will also receive a portion of the net proceeds. The firefighters will be fundraising as well as selling ads and sponsorships.
Eric Gagnon, a fire captain in Dighton, applied when applications opened on April 1. “I want to be in it because it takes me out of my comfort zone and proves you can do anything if you try hard enough,” he says. The charity Captain Gagnon is supporting is On-Site Academy in Westminster, a short term, intensive residential treatment center for fire and rescue personnel suffering from work-related stress and trauma.
The Men of Massachusetts Fire 2025 calendar will go on sale in October. Customers can purchase them on the calendar website or at calendar-related promotional events. A celebratory calendar release party is also in the works for October.
The last Massachusetts firefighter calendar came out in 2017. Martini, a former magazine editor, has been publishing firefighter calendars on and off since starting “The Men of the Providence Fire Department” in Rhode Island in 2003.
