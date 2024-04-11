Submit Release
Subscribe to the ICCROM monthly newsletter for heritage updates

We are excited to announce that we have launched a new monthly newsletter!  

Each month, we will send our newsletter subscribers a comprehensive update directly to their email inboxes. The ICCROM newsletter is the best place to get an overview of what's going on in the heritage field, including but not limited to: 

  • Recent news 
  • Opportunities for workshops and courses 
  • Employment opportunities 
  • Upcoming events  

Whether you're a heritage professional or simply passionate about preserving cultural heritage, our newsletter has something for you!  

