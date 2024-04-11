More support coming for B.C. students with diverse needs

CANADA, April 11 - B.C. students with disabilities and diverse abilities will benefit from a second outreach team that provides professional learning support for students throughout the province.

“When children with disabilities and diverse abilities are well-supported, they may feel more included at school and experience big improvements in their self-esteem, mental health and well-being,” said Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care. “We know from school districts that this initiative is making a difference for families by making sure students in smaller communities have access to specialists to support their individual learning and development.”

Last year, the first Provincial School Outreach team was launched to directly support students with diverse needs through in-person and online services. The team of inclusive education specialists includes a school psychologist, occupational therapist, learning resource teacher, behaviour specialists and speech-language pathologists, and has already provided support to 30 schools in 18 districts, with a priority focus on working with smaller, more remote communities.

An additional $4.2 million from Budget 2024 will support a second team, bringing more specialists to schools where access to these services is limited. Combined with last year’s funding, the Province is providing more than $9 million over the next three years to expand the Provincial School Outreach program to help build the capacity of school districts and provide more supports for students with disabilities and diverse abilities.

These specialists connect students to a range of services, often travelling to different schools throughout the province based on where student needs are the highest. Alongside consulting on student support plans, these teams provide professional development opportunities for teachers and staff to help them better understand students’ needs and plan for ongoing services for students, such as where they can find more learning and support resources, such as counsellors, outside of the classroom and online.

“A second Provincial School Outreach team is going to greatly benefit children with disabilities and diverse abilities in under-served school districts,” said Grace Lore, Minister of Children and Family Development. “From helping to improve their communication and motor skills, to increasing their independence, to strengthening their social skills and academic performance, these supports will help make school a more inclusive and welcoming place.”

The second outreach team is expected to be operational for the start of the 2024-25 school year and is one of the ways the Province is working to improve learning outcomes for students with support needs. Through Budget 2024, the Ministry of Education and Child Care is investing $30 million to provide new literacy screening and learning supports for K-12 students.

Quotes:

Rena Sweeney, assistant superintendent for School District No. 85, Vancouver Island North –

“The Provincial School Outreach team has made a significant difference for learners in our district. As a rural district, we have faced barriers to accessing specialist support. This program is helping us to better meet student needs in a proactive and positive way. A huge component of success has been the followup and ongoing support from these teams, which has significantly increased our staff's capacity and confidence in addressing the complex needs of learners.”

Olga J.J., district vice-principal for School District No. 92, Nisga’a –

“Our experience during this initial year with the Provincial School Outreach has been incredible. Being able to talk with specialists has given our staff a better understanding of how to best work with our students who have complex care needs. We can already observe the difference that this team has made. Students are less frustrated and more able to voice or share their needs, and staff feel more relaxed and able to progress in their efforts.”

Quick Facts:

North Vancouver School District hosts the Provincial School Outreach program, with additional bases being established in the Prince Rupert, Haida Gwaii and Gulf Island school districts.

More than 50% of the Provincial School Outreach Team’s work has been done in-person in rural and remote districts.

