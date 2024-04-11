HEX Advisory Group (“HEX”) Announces a Benchmarking Alliance with HFS Research (“HFS”)
GURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HEX Advisory Group ("HEX"), under the leadership of Sarthak Brahma as CEO and Managing Partner, has forged a strategic alliance with HFS Research (“HFS”), a leading global research and analysis firm trusted at the highest levels of executive leadership. Through HFS’ strategic access to the HEX Index(TM)—the most authoritative benchmarking tool for global IT–BPS contracts—HFS’ clients will experience seamless advisory and benchmarking services.
As tenured veterans in their respective domains, HEX and HFS have joined forces to provide their clients with access to highly experienced benchmarkers and seasoned IT–BPO sourcing practitioners. This strategic alliance brings together the unrivalled expertise in price benchmarking and advisory services of both entities to deliver cutting-edge advisory services.
“HFS and HEX share a common proclivity to deliver precise advice in a concise manner, no sugar-coating or spinning yarn. In an industry where consulting firms are increasingly expanding their offerings into conflict-of-interest zones, both our firms have decided to play to our respective strengths and specialization. In doing so, we offer a best-of-breed Research + Benchmarking + Sourcing Advisory value proposition to our existing and new clients. HEX is excited about this benchmarking alliance with HFS,” said Sarthak Brahma, CEO & Managing Partner, HEX Advisory Group.
"It’s always been our goal at HFS to balance world-class research with strategic advisory capabilities for Global 2000 leaders, which is why we are so excited with our strategic alliance with HEX to deliver exceptional price and performance benchmarking based on actual IT-BPS contracts. We are committed to collaborative efforts that bolster our collective value proposition to address the needs of our OneCouncil members and our broader client base,” said Phil Fersht, CEO and Chief Analyst, HFS Research.
About HEX Advisory Group
HEX is a coterie of highly tenured sourcing advisors executing some of the largest IT & Business Process sourcing mandates and spend portfolios, including Global Capability Centers (GCCs), for CXOs in US, EU, Latin America, and APAC. Our senior advisors execute the sourcing business case, target operating model, RFS to contracting process with the third-party vendor/s, manage the associated change, and govern the execution until steady state. The very same HEX advisors then punch in the finalized and winning solution, contract, and pricing tenets into our exhaustive benchmarking database, HEX Index(TM), thereby ensuring the highest fidelity benchmarks in the industry. Our client CXOs are willing references of our advisory rigor.
About HFS Research
HFS is a leading global research and analysis firm trusted at the highest levels of executive leadership. Our mission is to help our clients—major enterprises, tech firms, and service providers—tackle challenges, make bold moves, and bring big ideas to life by arming them with accurate, visionary, and thought-provoking insight into issues that impact their business. HFS analysts and strategists have deep, real-world experience in the subjects they cover. They’re respected for their independent, no-nonsense perspectives based on thorough research, demand-side data, and personal engagements with industry leaders. Visit www.hfsresearch.com.
Media Contact for HFS Research:
Hilary McCarthy
Clearpoint Agency
774.364.144
Hilary@clearpointagency.com
Shreya Sinha
HEX Advisory Group
+91 90030 39748
shreya.sinha@hexadvisory.com
