Study Reveals Relationship Status Often Affects Financial Behavior in Women
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Financial confidence in women varies at all ages and stages of life, and relationships can have a significant impact on this.
According to a new study, women are motivated by their immediate financial needs. However, major life changes often prompt women to take a more proactive approach to their financial wellness, with particularly notable shifts as their relationship status moves through being single (never been married), married, divorced, or widowed.
As someone who has been married, widowed, and now newly engaged, Equitable’s Chief Marketing Officer, Connie Weaver, understands firsthand how relationship status can influence the way women think about finances. Connie discusses the importance of understanding how and why women’s attitudes and behaviors toward their finances change during all life stages and highlight key findings from Equitable’s new study.
For more information, please visit:
https://www.Equitable.com/perspectives/financial-security/women-money-and-relationships
Cassandra Osei
