The Calida Group Breaks Ground on Elysian at Rainbow, Expanding Its Footprint in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Calida Group, a leading real estate investment and development firm, is pleased to announce the commencement of construction on its latest project, Elysian at Rainbow. Situated in the vibrant southwest portion of the Las Vegas Valley, this development is poised to redefine luxury living in the region.

Elysian at Rainbow will feature 336 units and is scheduled for completion in 2025. The community's prime location nestled off I-215 and Rainbow Blvd., offers residents convenient access to premier destinations such as Downtown Summerlin, Uncommons, Durango Resort, and the famed Las Vegas Strip.

"This marks an exciting milestone for The Calida Group as we continue to expand our presence in the growing Las Vegas valley," said Doug Eisner, Co- Founder of The Calida Group. "Elysian at Rainbow represents our commitment to delivering exceptional living experiences that seamlessly blend convenience, luxury, and accessibility."

Notable employers near the property include UFC HQ, Credit One, Switch, International Game Technology, CBRE, and Morgan Stanley, providing residents with ample employment opportunities within reach.

Furthermore, Elysian at Rainbow boasts a strong walkability score of 71 out of 100, enabling residents to enjoy quick access to a wide array of retail and dining options nearby.

About The Calida Group

The Calida Group is a leading developer, investor, and operator of multifamily real estate properties in the western United States. Founded in 2007 by Douglas Eisner and Eric Cohen, the principals have developed or acquired more than 24,000 multifamily units, and its senior management combines over 100 years of real estate experience. Calida invests roughly $1 billion annually across three primary strategies (Development, Value-Add Acquisitions and Core-Plus Acquisitions) on behalf of a series of discretionary commingled funds serving the family office and ultra-high net worth communities, as well as forming partnerships with many of the nation’s largest financial institutions.

Calida begins with strategic and creative deal sourcing methods to identify investment opportunities that are often completely off market or otherwise less competitively advertised. Then, by leveraging the firm’s lifestyle-oriented design capabilities and operational expertise, Calida tailors’ unique business plans for each asset. Finally, by meticulously implementing these business plans while managing construction risk, conservatively financing each property and employing thoughtful tax planning, Calida is able to create superior investment opportunities with lower risk than would typically be expected in deals of similar return profiles.

For more information, please visit us at thecalidagroup.com, or reach out to our investor relations department at InvestorRelations@thecalidagroup.com.

About Elysian Living

Elysian Living communities feature meticulous design, created specifically with comfort, style and convenience in mind. The luxury homes feature the highest-level of custom finishes, ultra-modern design fixtures and the latest technology packages to create an unsurpassed living experience. Conveniently located near nightlife, fine-dining options, shopping and parks, an Elysian living community is more than just a home; it elevates luxury living to a whole new level. To learn more about Elysian Living or to check out other Elysian communities, visit ElysianLiving.com. Stay up to date on all things Elysian Living on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.