RWL Sports Law Group Author Chambers Article on Trends in U.S. Sports Law for 2023
From Development of Sports Facilities, to Media Rights, to NIL, Sports Law Continues to Evolve at a Rapid Pace for PractitionersBALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rifkin Weiner Livingston LLC announces today that Alan M. Rifkin, Barry L. Gogel and Jamie E. Katz, of its Sports Law, Facilities and Gaming practice group have authored the USA “Trends and Developments” section of the Chambers and Partners 2024 Sports Law Practice Guide. Chambers is the world's leading legal rankings and insights intelligence company, and its publications provide the in-house counsel community with expert legal commentary on the main practice areas in key jurisdictions around the World. For its Trends and Development sections, Chambers selects Contributing Editors who are ranked in the relevant Chambers Guides as the best in their field.
In this year’s Sports Law Trends and Developments section, Rifkin, Gogel and Katz describe the significant events that occurred in the sports law field over the past twelve months and reflect on the implications of them. The article covers the explosion of NIL and college athletes’ efforts to obtain labor rights, the continuing antitrust issues raised in professional American sports, the rapidly developing sports media landscape, the on-going issues surrounding FIFA, and the many stadium developments that occurred in 2023.
“From the development of sports stadia and facilities to media rights, cord cutting and the ever-changing landscape for NIL in collegiate sports, sports law continues to be an ever evolving and challenging enterprise,” said Alan M. Rifkin, managing partner of RWL and chairs the firm’s Sports Law, Gaming and Facilities practice. “We hope that practitioners of sports law and those interested in this practice area find our assessment helpful.”
Mr. Rifkin has represented many familiar sports teams and entities, including the Baltimore Orioles, Maryland Jockey Club and Preakness Stakes®, the Washington Football Team, Mid-Atlantic Sports Network, the Aberdeen Ironbirds, and Cal Ripken, Jr. business enterprises, among others. He is a well-recognized commercial and business attorney whose practice areas include sports franchise law, stadium development, and business and commercial transactions.
Barry L. Gogel is the managing partner of the Baltimore office of RWL and a litigator in the firm’s Sports Law, Gaming and Facilities practice. He has represented clients in the sports industry since 2000, including the Baltimore Orioles, the Estate of Jack Kent Cook, the Maryland Jockey Club and professional athletes, on a wide variety of matters, such as: telecast rights and fees disputes; facility development negotiations; eminent domain defense; amusement tax disputes: and investigations concerning performance enhancing drugs. Mr. Gogel is currently an adjunct professor of Sports and the Law at the University of Maryland Carey School of Law.
Jamie E. Katz is chair of RWL’s Business and Commercial Transactions practice and a partner in the Sports Law, Gaming and Facilities practice. She has represented a number of clients in the sports industry, including the Baltimore Orioles, the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network, the Maryland Jockey Club, the Aberdeen Ironbirds and Cal Ripken, Jr. Ms. Katz provides sports clients a broad transactional legal experience in matters such as: facility development, leases and construction; sponsorship and advertising; telecast rights; ticketing issues; concession agreements; intellectual property protection and brand rights; technology matters; and a host of other sports-related contract matters. She is also a member of the ABA Forum on the Entertainment & Sports Industries.
Rifkin, Gogel and Katz bring decades of experience to their discussion of trends and developments in sports law and the implications for the future of the sports industry in America. The article can be found online under Trends and Developments at: https://practiceguides.chambers.com/practice-guides/sports-law-2024/usa/trends-and-developments.
