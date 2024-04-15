Newsmax Extends Relationship with 24i to Rapidly Launch Premium Subscription-based App
24i Video Cloud for OTT Enables Newsmax to Efficiently Monetize and Provide Access to Newsmax+ by Simplifying Video Delivery WorkflowLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 24i, the video streaming platform expert, today announced that its 24i Video Cloud for OTT service providers is powering the new Newsmax+ subscription service, which features breaking news and analysis with the latest on politics, finance, and health, plus its archive of documentaries, as seen on its popular cable channel, Newsmax. 24i’s streaming platform is streamlining the management of the direct-to-consumer premium app, from video storage and delivery to user experience management, while featuring a content-rich library with a personalized touch.
24i transformed the Newsmax app to offer the premium subscription experience for the main Newsmax channel and Newsmax2, its free streaming channel. The new app was available for download within weeks of its launch last November, rather than the months many apps take to develop. The 24i Video Cloud end-to-end video delivery platform and its robust partner ecosystem that includes pre-integrations with subscription management, analytics, and customer support significantly enhanced the go-to-market timelines for Newsmax.
“24i has continuously delivered on its promise of creating positive video experiences that help us stay highly competitive in a crowded streaming video space,” said Lokesh Tiwari, Chief Information Officer at Newsmax. “The company has proven its ability to easily enhance app features and scale without needing us to maintain in-house staff. Since launching late last year, Newsmax+ has attracted more than 225,000 paying subscribers. It’s easy to say that 24i has become an essential technology partner for Newsmax.”
24i Video Cloud features a modular set of components that delivers scalable and customizable OTT and Pay TV consumer offerings that can be modified in real time without the need for coding. It combines advanced content and metadata management, AI-powered personalization, and flexible business model APIs for an enhanced and more secure user experience, resulting in sustainable viewer stickiness. The Newsmax app with access to Newsmax+ is available on all major TV app stores and mobile devices.
“Our long-term collaboration with Newsmax is a testament to how we help streaming companies grow and extend their brand with direct-to-consumer revenue models,” said David Brown, CTO of 24i. “The interoperability of our streaming platform modules and easy-to-use APIs are key to speed deployment timelines while delivering a top-quality service that is simple to maintain.”
About Newsmax
Newsmax Media, Inc. is a multimedia and broadcasting company that offers independent news with a conservative perspective. Newsmax operates the Newsmax channel, available on all major cable systems in the U.S. and OTT streaming platforms. Nielsen ranks Newsmax the 4th highest-rated cable news channel in the nation. Newsmax TV continues to be the fastest-growing cable network and is carried by every major cable operator. Newsmax is available in over 52 million cable homes, and Newsmax2 can be streamed for free in over 80 million homes.
Newsmax’s media properties regularly reach over 100 million Americans through the Newsmax channel, the Newsmax App, its popular website Newsmax.com, social media platforms, and publications like Newsmax Magazine. Forbes calls Newsmax a “news power-house.”
For more information, visit http://www.Newsmax.com
About 24i
At 24i, we are dedicated to shaping the future of media profitability. Specializing in crafting valuable, scalable and customizable OTT and Pay TV consumer offerings, we are guided by our resilient, remarkable and change-ready team to reimagine the streaming landscape and how to connect viewers with the content they love.
With a selective approach, strategically focusing on D2C OTT, broadcasters and Pay TV providers and prioritizing personalization, content management and metadata enhancements, we amplify consumer-centric video experiences that can be changed and updated in real-time, without coding.
As an Aferian Group company, we help customers all over the world, including telecoms companies like KPN, Telenor Sweden, Vodafone Iceland and Entel, broadcasters such as Virgin Media and KAN, and OTT service providers including BroadwayHD, Flow Sports and MGM+. For more, visit www.24i.com
