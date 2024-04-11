Submit Release
Full closure of Maalo Road Thursday April 18

Posted on Apr 11, 2024 in Highways News, Main, News

 LĪHUʻE – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs highway users of a full closure of Mā‘alo Road (Route 583) between milepost 2.8 and 3.91 in the vicinity of Wailua Falls Lookout, on Thursday, April 18 from 8:30 a.m.to 3 p.m. for tree trimming at the Lookout. During the work the Wailua Falls Lookout will be closed.

Electronic signs will be posted to inform the public of the closure. For all lane closures visit the Kaua‘i Lane Closure List https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/

 

 

