- Docket Number:
- FDA-2018-D-2258
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research
This guidance provides recommendations to sponsors developing human gene therapy (GT) products intended to treat a rare disease in adult and/or pediatric patients regarding the manufacturing, preclinical, and clinical trial design issues for all phases of the clinical development program. Such information is intended to assist sponsors in designing clinical development programs for such products, where there may be limited study population size and potential feasibility and safety issues, as well as issues relating to the interpretability of bioactivity/efficacy outcomes that may be unique to rare diseases or to the nature of the GT product itself. This guidance finalizes the draft guidance of the same title dated July 2018.
Submit Comments
You can submit online or written comments on any guidance at any time (see 21 CFR 10.115(g)(5))
If unable to submit comments online, please mail written comments to:
Dockets Management
Food and Drug Administration
5630 Fishers Lane, Rm 1061
Rockville, MD 20852
All written comments should be identified with this document's docket number: FDA-2018-D-2258.
Questions?