Shopware and ShipStation Bring eCommerce Growth to the Mid-Market with New Partnership
Leading open-source ecommerce platform Shopware today announced a new partnership with ShipStation, a leading cloud-based ecommerce shipping solutionNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading open-source ecommerce platform Shopware today announced a new partnership with ShipStation, a leading cloud-based ecommerce shipping solution. The partnership makes ShipStation readily available to Shopware users in the U.S., with the goal of helping mid-market businesses scale and deliver exceptional customer experiences.
“This partnership will offer advantages to mid-market businesses across the board looking to expand their footprint,” said Alexandra Felton, Director Partnerships & Alliances at Shopware. "Our ecommerce platform powers seamless online experiences, while ShipStation's extensive network of integrations streamlines shipping workflows, automates tasks, and reduces costs. Together, we aim to help businesses reach new audiences, scale operations, and delight their customers."
The ShipStation plug-in is available for U.S. customers using the Shopware platform. Those businesses now have access to leading shopping carts, marketplaces, carriers, and fulfillment services, including USPS, UPS, FedEx, and Amazon.
"Running an online business is a lot of work, especially for mid-sized companies. They’re under pressure to keep track of orders, handle shipping, manage their websites, and deal with the day-to-day tasks that keep things running. That's why we're excited to expand our partnership with Shopware,” said Alexander Stevenson, Chief Product Officer at Auctane, parent company of ShipStation. “Our integration is a game-changer for mid-market businesses. ShipStation dramatically reduces shipping costs and complexity for Shopware users. Meanwhile, ShipStation users get access to Shopware’s powerful all-in-one digital commerce platform, arming them with everything they need to build, run, and expand their online stores. With ShipStation and Shopware in their corner, mid-size businesses can focus on what truly matters: delivering exceptional customer experiences.”
This partnership is a part of Shopware’s commitment to meeting its customers’ evolving needs. As the industry continues to develop at a rapid pace, Shopware and their partners will remain at the forefront of innovation.
About Shopware
Shopware, founded in Schöppingen in 2000, offers a holistic omnichannel digital commerce platform for sophisticated mid-market and lower enterprise merchants, with high flexibility and various options for B2C, D2C, B2B, as well as service-based use cases. Shopware is well-positioned and one of the market leaders in its segment, especially in the DACH region, with a fast-growing business in North America.
The solution is headless, API-first, and uses an open source architecture, allowing merchants to individually customize and scale the product offering, creating a strong customer experience. Furthermore, Shopware relies on a global network of 1,600 sales, technology and solution partners, securing a stable ecosystem. Shopware merchants currently process a combined GMV of more than 20 billion USD across the global Shopware platform.
About ShipStation
Every day, tens of thousands of ecommerce businesses rely on ShipStation to solve the day-to-day challenges of importing orders and processing shipments. Since 2011, ShipStation’s online shipping solution has helped businesses scale and deliver exceptional customer experiences -- wherever they sell and however they ship. The multi-channel and multi-carrier platform offers over 400 integrations and partnerships with leading shopping carts, marketplaces, carriers, and fulfillment services, including USPS, UPS, FedEx, Amazon, Shopify, and BigCommerce. ShipStation is a member of the Auctane family of companies and is headquartered in Austin, TX. For more information, visit https://www.shipstation.com.
