Collaborations Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Introduce Batten Disease CLN1 Registry In Order to Find Patients

A circle composed of green arrows pointing clockwise

Collaborations Pharmaceuticals logo

a butterfly containing DNA symbol

A logo for a CLN1 (Batten disease) registry

Collaborations Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has developed a registry for Batten Disease CLN1 In order to find patients with this rare disease and gather information.

RALEIGH, NC, USA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “We are proud to announce the release of a registry for Batten Disease CLN1 Registry at https://cln1registry.collaborationspharma.com to help us identify CLN1 families currently living with this ultra-rare disease” said Collaborations Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPI) CEO Dr. Sean Ekins.

The neuronal ceroid lipofuscinoses (NCLs) are a group of incurable neurodegenerative storage disorders primarily affecting the brain and the retina of children and young adults, leading to dementia, blindness, epilepsy, and early death. There are currently no treatments available (other than palliative therapies) for this fatal disease.

Collaborations Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is developing an enzyme replacement therapy to replace the enzyme palmitoyl-protein thioesterase-1 (PPT1) that is missing or mutated in neurons in all regions of brain and spinal cord. This treatment has progressed to the preIND stage and is currently awaiting toxicology assessment.

In order to rapidly bring a new treatment to CLN1 patients, we need to find them so that we can contact them in future and share details on natural history and clinical trials. Parents, Guardians or carers can visit the website and once they have provided their informed consent they may choose to provide answers to a small number of disease related questions to provide more details on the patient. Their data is deidentified and will help us understand where CLN1 families are located so this information can help us decide on future clinical sites.
The objectives of the Batten Disease CLN1 registry is to:
1. Identify families with children currently living with CLN1.
2. Obtain basic contact information on the primary caregiver and disease history.
3. Assist in recruitment for future natural history and clinical studies.
4. Analysis of the deidentified questions for future publication.

This Batten Disease CLN1 Registry will not only connect us to patients it will serve to raise awareness for this disease and demonstrate that No Disease is Too Small.

About Batten Disease
The infantile onset form CLN1 disease is caused by mutations in the CLN1/PPT1 gene, which codes for the lysosomal enzyme palmitoyl-protein thioesterase-1 (PPT1) resulting in a reduction or absence of enzyme activity. CLN1 disease usually presents between 6 and 24 months of age and there are 2-3 children with this form identified each year and there are likely over 20 known children with CLN1 in the US, 11 in Brazil, 10 in the UK (with likely many more undiagnosed globally).

The study protocol has been approved by WCG IRB - IRB Tracking Number: 20241428

Sean Ekins
Collaborations Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
+1 215-687-1320
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

You just read:

Collaborations Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Introduce Batten Disease CLN1 Registry In Order to Find Patients

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Sean Ekins
Collaborations Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
+1 215-687-1320
Company/Organization
Collaborations Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
5616 hilltop Needmore rd
Fuquay Varina, North Carolina, 27526
United States
+1 215-687-1320
Visit Newsroom
About

Collaborations Pharmaceuticals, Inc.® (CPI) performs research and development on innovative therapeutics and has a preclinical pipeline of treatments for rare and neglected diseases. In addition, CPI has developed software for data curation and machine learning called Assay Central® (www.assaycentral.org) as well as curated model bundles in MegaAChE, MegaTox®, MegaTrans® and MegaPredict®. Most recently we have developed generative software called MegaSyn and UV-adVISor for predicting UV-Vis spectra for small molecules. CPI is located in laboratories in the NC State Incubator at the Centennial campus. We have considerable experience with preclinical and computational approaches to drug discovery and toxicity prediction.

http://www.collaborationspharma.com/

More From This Author
Collaborations Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Introduce Batten Disease CLN1 Registry In Order to Find Patients
Collaboration Leads to Repurposing an Existing Drug to Treat VX Poisoning
Collaborations Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Awarded A new $3.9M SBIR Commercialization Readiness Pilot Grant For Batten Disease
View All Stories From This Author