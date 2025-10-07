Collaborations Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Partners with Bausch + Lomb to Publish Research on Advancing AI Drug Development

About

Collaborations Pharmaceuticals, Inc.® (CPI) performs research and development on innovative therapeutics and has a preclinical pipeline of treatments for rare and neglected diseases. CPI has developed software for data curation and machine learning called Assay Central® (www.assaycentral.org) as well as curated model bundles in MegaTox®, MegaTrans® and MegaPredict®. They have also developed UV-adVISor (a software package for predicting UV-Vis spectra for small molecules), as well as a generative design software called MegaSyn. CPI also performs fee-for service work for companies leveraging this and other software developed in house. CPI is located in laboratories and office space in the NC State Incubator at the Centennial Campus, Raleigh. They have considerable experience with preclinical and computational approaches to drug discovery and toxicity prediction. For more information, please visit http://www.collaborations.com/

