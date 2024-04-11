Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,814 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,036 in the last 365 days.

Amidst All of The Hype Around AI, Musician Michael Faeth Releases New Song That Celebrates Natural Intelligence

Michael Faeth sitting at a piano with the initials OI in the lower right hand corner.

Michael Faeth wanted to write a song to celebrate our natural intelligence admist all the hype about AI.

Organic Intelligence has been released this month to all streaming platforms.

...like Prince, Cobain, Lennon, Hendrix, worth more than some high tech trick”
— Michael Faeth
FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Musician Michael Faeth wanted to write a song that celebrates our natural intelligence, lest we begin to forget what a wonderful impact that has had on humanity amidst all of the current hype around AI. The result is his new song Organic Intelligence, which was just released to all streaming platforms, Bandcamp, Soundcloud, and YouTube this month.

Is it time to stop marveling at the works of Mozart, Stephen Hawking, Ella Fitzgerald, Picasso, Mary Oliver, da Vinci, or so many others that have enhanced our lives using their natural intelligence? It seems as though society is now being primed to put their faith entirely into AI instead. But, why?

AI has implications for screenwriting, music, painting, design, and other creative fields. But, perhaps the related copyright issues will steer people away from using it. The process of generating content must begin by inputting content, which can be copyrighted material. How are AI companies compensating the copyright owners?

The scenario of how AI generates content is much different than how Paul McCartney might say Chuck Berry influenced him. The listener can always go and check out Chuck themselves, so there is a direct connection. Plus Paul would be using his own personal experiences to channel the influence and create something truly unique – something human.

The excitement around AI is understandable. There are likely some very good uses for it, like perhaps in engineering as a safety check or something like that. But, it seems like now everything, not only creative endeavors, is going to have to use AI. Wasn't the message about Hal clear enough in 2001: A Space Odyssey? Does everything need to be delivered so instantaneously and without human contemplation? Isn't the journey as important as the destination?

Inspiration for this track came from the bands The For Carnation, Slint, Nirvana, and Radiohead.

-LYRICS-
good morning
had coffee with peace
Beethoven
to make it complete

drama later with
Shakespeare
an authentic voice
to hear

evening painted by
van Gogh
something you feel
and know

like
Prince, Cobain, Lennon, Hendrix
worth more than
some high tech trick

OI

theory at night
on a beam
Einstein
didn’t need your machine

OI

Bio of Michael Faeth:
Michael was the drummer for Seattle/Portland quartet Jessamine and played on two of their albums on Kranky Records and a 7” on Sub Pop. The band played at the CMJ Music Festival in NY and the Bumbershoot Arts Festival in Seattle and shared the stage with bands like Stereolab and The Flaming Lips. Michael was the tour drummer with The For Carnation including playing the All Tomorrow's Parties Festival in England. He has also played drums with the Fresno bands Buzzbomb, Atoms Are Aliens, and Llama Boy, in addition to playing in the FCC Orchestra and being a theater production drummer. Michael continues to self-release original music and drumming videos on his official artist channel on YouTube.

Michael Faeth
Michael Faeth
michael.faeth@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
YouTube
Other

Michael Faeth - Organic Intelligence (Music Video)

You just read:

Amidst All of The Hype Around AI, Musician Michael Faeth Releases New Song That Celebrates Natural Intelligence

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more