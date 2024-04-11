Amidst All of The Hype Around AI, Musician Michael Faeth Releases New Song That Celebrates Natural Intelligence
Organic Intelligence has been released this month to all streaming platforms.
...like Prince, Cobain, Lennon, Hendrix, worth more than some high tech trick”FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Musician Michael Faeth wanted to write a song that celebrates our natural intelligence, lest we begin to forget what a wonderful impact that has had on humanity amidst all of the current hype around AI. The result is his new song Organic Intelligence, which was just released to all streaming platforms, Bandcamp, Soundcloud, and YouTube this month.
Is it time to stop marveling at the works of Mozart, Stephen Hawking, Ella Fitzgerald, Picasso, Mary Oliver, da Vinci, or so many others that have enhanced our lives using their natural intelligence? It seems as though society is now being primed to put their faith entirely into AI instead. But, why?
AI has implications for screenwriting, music, painting, design, and other creative fields. But, perhaps the related copyright issues will steer people away from using it. The process of generating content must begin by inputting content, which can be copyrighted material. How are AI companies compensating the copyright owners?
The scenario of how AI generates content is much different than how Paul McCartney might say Chuck Berry influenced him. The listener can always go and check out Chuck themselves, so there is a direct connection. Plus Paul would be using his own personal experiences to channel the influence and create something truly unique – something human.
The excitement around AI is understandable. There are likely some very good uses for it, like perhaps in engineering as a safety check or something like that. But, it seems like now everything, not only creative endeavors, is going to have to use AI. Wasn't the message about Hal clear enough in 2001: A Space Odyssey? Does everything need to be delivered so instantaneously and without human contemplation? Isn't the journey as important as the destination?
Inspiration for this track came from the bands The For Carnation, Slint, Nirvana, and Radiohead.
-LYRICS-
good morning
had coffee with peace
Beethoven
to make it complete
drama later with
Shakespeare
an authentic voice
to hear
evening painted by
van Gogh
something you feel
and know
like
Prince, Cobain, Lennon, Hendrix
worth more than
some high tech trick
OI
theory at night
on a beam
Einstein
didn’t need your machine
OI
Bio of Michael Faeth:
Michael was the drummer for Seattle/Portland quartet Jessamine and played on two of their albums on Kranky Records and a 7” on Sub Pop. The band played at the CMJ Music Festival in NY and the Bumbershoot Arts Festival in Seattle and shared the stage with bands like Stereolab and The Flaming Lips. Michael was the tour drummer with The For Carnation including playing the All Tomorrow's Parties Festival in England. He has also played drums with the Fresno bands Buzzbomb, Atoms Are Aliens, and Llama Boy, in addition to playing in the FCC Orchestra and being a theater production drummer. Michael continues to self-release original music and drumming videos on his official artist channel on YouTube.
Michael Faeth - Organic Intelligence (Music Video)