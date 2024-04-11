CE meets Guangzhou officials to bolster cooperation

MACAU, April 11 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, today met with leading officials of Guangzhou, in Guangdong Province, to exchange views on deepening cooperation between Guangzhou and Macao, and on promoting inter-industry development, as well as development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

The meeting was in Guangzhou. The officials attending included the Secretary of the Guangzhou Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Mr Guo Yonghang; and Deputy Secretary of the CPC Guangzhou Municipal Committee and Mayor of Guangzhou, Mr Sun Zhiyang.

The Chief Executive expressed gratitude for the long-standing care and support shown by the CPC Guangzhou Municipal Committee and the Guangzhou Government regarding Macao’s development. The two places enjoyed close friendship, long-standing ties, and frequent exchanges. In recent years, the cooperation mechanism between Guangzhou and Macao had been fully utilised, resulting in new progress concerning practical cooperation in various areas such as the economy, trade, tourism, people’s livelihoods, education, youth exchanges, and inter-industry collaboration. Cooperation continued to deepen, and had further promise, said Mr Ho.

Macao was actively pursuing a “1+4” strategy for appropriate diversification of its economy and to optimise its industrial structure, he said. The Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin was reaching its third anniversary. Various policies had been implemented in an orderly manner, and the promotion of the “four new industries” was also being accelerated. These favourable factors provided significant opportunities for industrial cooperation between Guangzhou and Macao.

Mr Ho called for further effort to be made toward the coordinated development of Guangzhou’s Nansha and Hengqin, making use of their complementary advantages and ensuring they jointly fulfilled their respective roles as central cities in the Greater Bay Area. The two places should work together to make new contributions to the development of the Greater Bay Area, and integrate into overall national development.

The Chief Executive expressed the hope that the joint hosting – by Guangdong, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Macao Special Administrative Region– of the 15th National Games, the 12th National Disabled Games and the 9th Special Olympic Games, would serve as an opportunity for Guangzhou and Macao to collaborate and inject more elements and momentum into the sports sector in both regions.

Secretary Guo and Mayor Sun warmly welcomed the Chief Executive, and expressed gratitude for Macao’s long-standing support for Guangzhou’s development. They congratulated Macao on its remarkable achievements in economic and social development.

Secretary Guo noted in recent years, the cooperation between Guangzhou and Macao had achieved positive results. This year marked the 25th anniversary of Macao’s return to the motherland, and the fifth anniversary of the release of the Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. It was a matter of great significance, and a responsibility, to ensure the success of various aspects of cooperation between Guangzhou and Macao.

Guangzhou would continue to implement resolutely the decisions made, and deployments requested, by General Secretary Xi Jinping and the CPC Central Committee; and firmly adhere to the “One country, two systems” principle; as well as ensuring the anchoring of the Greater Bay Area as “one core and two cities”, said Mr Guo. With the development of Nansha and its role in opening up as the driving force, Guangzhou would strengthen its linkage with, and promotion of, the Cooperation Zone, and do so on a mutual basis with Macao. Guangzhou would also fully support Macao’s better integration into overall national development, and Macao’s maintenance of long-term prosperity and stability. It was hoped that both sides could closely coordinate, make complementary use of their respective advantages, and continue to deepen collaboration in various fields, such as industry, technology, people’s livelihoods, and youth exchanges.

Further effort would be made to ensure the joint organisation of major events such as the 15th National Games, 12th National Disabled Games and the 9th Special Olympic Games, working together to build a world-class Greater Bay Area, and make it the best possible bay area.

The Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the MSAR, Ms Ao Ieong U, and two other senior officials of Guangzhou Municipality, Mr Bian Liming and Mr Peng Gaofeng, attended the meeting.