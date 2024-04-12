Biovitae has been selected by the UK Government Innovation Agency to participate in the UK Inward AMR Mission
The mission, organised by AMR Insights, Innovate UK, Innovate UK EDGE and Scottish Enterprise, will take place across the UK from 2-7 June '24.ROME, ITALY, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fight against antimicrobial resistance:
Biovitae has been chosen by the UK Government Innovation Agency (Innovate UK) as the only Italian among the 19 most promising solutions in the world for the fight against antibiotic resistance to participate in the prestigious UK Inward Anti Microbial Resistance Mission 2024.
"Potential to synergise and build collaborative structures with the high-quality UK AMR companies, institutes and other organisations in the three of UK’s AMR hotspots Glasgow, Manchester (Alderley Park) and Cambridge".
The overall aim of the UK AMR Inward Mission 2024 is to help the global curbing of Antimicrobial resistance by boosting international collaboration and joint innovation with UK businesses. The physical mission will also reinforce collaborations between participating UK and overseas companies themselves.
Biovitae's participation in the AMR Inward Mission represents a key opportunity to learn about the AMR ecosystem in the UK and consolidate relationships with companies, delegates from the UK, the EU and the rest of the world, says Mauro Pantaleo, President and CEO of Nextsense S.r.l. This will allow us to further validate Biovitae as one of the solutions that can make an important contribution to the fight against AMR and forge essential partnerships, advancing its mission of infection prevention and control.
The mission will take place across the UK and will include matchmaking sessions, conferences and company visits.
The tour includes visits to the three most important hotspots for AMR in the UK:
• Glasgow’s Health and Life Sciences Cluster (covering Scotland and Northern Ireland)
• Alderley Park Biotech and Life Sciences cluster close to Manchester (covering the area of the North of England)
• Cambridge Biomedical Campus (covering the Golden Triangle London/Oxford/Cambridge and Southern England)
Also scheduled is a reception in Cambridge with Professor Dame Sally Davies, FRS FMedSci, UK Special Envoy on AMR.
Innovate UK's rigorous selection process identified Biovitae and other international companies (from Australia, Canada, France, India, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Switzerland and the United States) for their innovative character and their potential to effectively combat the spread of antibiotic resistance.
Innovate UK
Innovate UK is the UK’s national innovation agency. It supports business-led innovation in all sectors, technologies and UK regions. They help businesses grow through the development and commercialisation of new products, processes, and services, supported by an outstanding innovation ecosystem that is agile, inclusive, and easy to navigate.
BIOVITAE®
Biovitae is the only sanitization technology that uses a patented, UV-free multifrequency LED capable of emitting a natural white light with bactericidal and virucidal action effective on microorganisms.
Biovitae is the only
no-UV LED technology that offers continuous and passive sanitization of environments even in the presence of people and animals.
The combination of Biovitae frequencies is effective against viruses, GRAM+ and GRAM- bacteria (including spores, molds and fungi) - even if multi-resistant - and determines their definitive elimination.
Biovitae is an all-Italian technology of Nextsense S.r.l., part of the P&P Patents and Technologies Group.
www.biovitae.it/
Tests and studies
