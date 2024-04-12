Amazing Acrobatic Acts Live Country Music

High Flying Acrobats Meets Live Country Music

Inside every adult there's a still a child that lingers.” — -Guy Laliberte

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Orleans Guest House Welcomes "Songblazers: A Journey Into Country Music" by Cirque Du Soleil to the Saenger Theatre

The city of New Orleans, known for its rich tapestry of music and culture, is set to host the latest Cirque Du Soleil production, "Songblazers: A Journey Into Country Music," at the historic Saenger Theatre from September 18-22, 2024. This innovative production combines the melodies of country music with the awe-inspiring acrobatics Cirque Du Soleil is renowned for, offering an unprecedented homage to both the legends and contemporary icons of the genre.

"Songblazers" is a groundbreaking show that weaves together live musical performances with the high-flying acrobatics that audiences worldwide have come to expect from Cirque Du Soleil. The production serves as a celebration of country music, paying tribute to its storied past and shining a light on the trailblazers who continue to shape its future.

Karen Brem, Marketing Director for the New Orleans Guest House, expressed her excitement about the upcoming production, noting, "New Orleans is a city where music pulses through its veins, and 'Songblazers' promises to be a production that resonates with the spirit of our city. It's an honor to welcome Cirque Du Soleil and their audience to our community."

While the New Orleans Guest House is not affiliated with the production, it stands ready to offer clean, affordable accommodations to those traveling to the city for the show. With a commitment to providing a welcoming atmosphere and exceptional service, the New Orleans Guest House is an ideal base for guests looking to immerse themselves in the performance of "Songblazers" and the diverse culture of New Orleans.

Tickets for "Songblazers: A Journey Into Country Music" are available through the Saenger Theatre box office and all official ticketing outlets. Guests are encouraged to secure their accommodations early, as the city anticipates a high influx of visitors for this limited engagement.