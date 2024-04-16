Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada Receives Autism Recertification, Demonstrates Ongoing Commitment to Enhancing Accessibility

Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada maintains its commitment to accessibility by renewing its certification as a Certified Autism Center™.

Being certified means being part of a movement that values inclusion and empowers individuals to thrive. Our team is dedicated to ensuring all of our visitors feel welcomed.” — Peter Doyle, General Manager, Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada renewed their commitment to the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation, as well as continuing to enhance the onsite experience for guests. The CAC is a certification awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) to organizations who complete training requirements and offer accommodations for autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors.

In addition to training, the Aquarium participated in an onsite review in which IBCCES made observations and recommendations to better serve visitors with autism and other special needs. After the onsite review, sensory guides were produced to ensure guests can prepare for sensory triggers prior to a visit. Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada offers a range of programs and services for autistic guests, including Sensory Sunday mornings - featuring welcoming lighting, a music-free environment and a quiet room for guests who require a break. The Aquarium also offers sensory kits, noise-canceling headphones and private events through partners Autism Ontario.

“Becoming a Certified Autism CenterTM isn't just about meeting standards; it's about making a real difference,” said Peter Doyle, General Manager, Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada. “It's a commitment to understand, support, and break down barriers so that all of our visitors can have a positive guest experience. Being certified means being part of a movement that values inclusion and empowers individuals to thrive. Our team is dedicated to ensuring all of our visitors feel welcomed.”

With more than two decades of expertise in cognitive disorder training and certification, IBCCES has emerged as a global leader in providing specialized education for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals. Recognizing the need for tailored programs in hospitality and recreational settings, IBCCES has developed comprehensive training initiatives tailored to organizations such as hotels, theme parks, museums, and attractions. These initiatives aim to equip staff with the necessary knowledge and tools to cater to the needs of this often overlooked segment of the community. Additionally, IBCCES has developed AutismTravel.com, a free online resource connecting families to certified destinations.

"Ripley's Aquarium Canada has set a commendable example for other organizations in the industry, and we’re thrilled to see their team's continued commitment and dedication," stated Myron Pincomb, chairman of the IBCCES board. "We take pride in continuing our partnership to promote a welcoming environment for all."

About Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada

Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada opened on October 16th, 2013, as one of Toronto’s top attractions and a premier destination accredited by AZA, CAZA, and WAZA. They are dedicated to inspiring and educating guests and their community on the wonders of the ocean. With over 18,000 marine, freshwater, and brackish animals across 58 live exhibits, spanning 12,500 sq m and 5.7 million liters of water, with over 100 interactive displays, including touch pools and daily Dive Shows, it offers an immersive and entertaining experience for visitors right in the heart of downtown Toronto.



About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.