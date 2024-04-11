Submit Release
EU and Germany support water supply system and wastewater treatment in Ajara

With EU and German support, the Ajara Rural Water and Wastewater Treatment Programme in Georgia was launched in Ochkhamuri, Kobuleti municipality, on 10 April.

The programme aims to create modern water supply and wastewater systems in 39 Ajara villages and semi-urban areas. 

The launch event marked the beginning of construction works by the project in Kobuleti. Seven reservoirs, three intakes, and five treatment plants are planned for selected areas in the town.

Construction works are also planned in Khulo, Shuakhevi, Keda, and Khelvachauri municipalities.

The Ajara Rural Water Supply and Wastewater Programme will be implemented with co-financing by KfW Development Bank (€43 million) and the European Union (€6.95 million) and a local contribution of the government of the Autonomous Republic of Ajara (€54.6 million).

The measures will improve the level of hygiene and everyday quality of life in the region, and stimulate tourism development. 

