EU4Youth: upskilling free online course for students and teachers – Join in April

The EU-funded EU4Youth, in collaboration with the State Drahomanov University of Ukraine, has developed a free online module for students and teachers wishing to improve their professional skills.

The module will consist of three lectures at the College of Europe Natolin Campus, scheduled for 19, 22 and 23 April. Registration for the lectures is not required.

The module aims at improving educational quality through innovative strategies such as the flipped classroom and the creation of detailed course syllabi. The lectures focus on enhancing teaching and learning efficiency by fostering active student engagement and applying scientific methods. The objectives include introducing techniques for educational research and assessment, integrating flipped classroom methods to boost student engagement, and instructing on the development of detailed course syllabi.

The module will be held in English, with subtitles generated by Zoom.

Lecture 1. Prof. Bartłomiej Walczak

Date: 19.04.2024

Topic: evaluate smarter, not harder: meandering between educational research, systemic evaluation, and self-evaluation.

Time: 16:00-17:20 EET

Zoom link (capacity – up to 1000 participants):

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84343518345?pwd=ODBjMWYrQklxYkFmTlhlSVVPZUhjdz09

Conference ID: 843 4351 8345

Code: 019249

Lecture 2. Dr Maciej Jaskot

Date: 22.04.2024

Topic: flipped classroom: using lesson time more efficiently and engaging students more effectively

Time: 16:00-17:20 EET

Zoom link (capacity – up to 1000 participants):

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84343518345?pwd=ODBjMWYrQklxYkFmTlhlSVVPZUhjdz09

Conference ID: 843 4351 8345

Code: 019249

Lecture 3. Dr Wojciech Sosnowski

Date: 23.04.2024

Topic: creating an academic/education course syllabus and programme – from conception to realisation.

Time: 16:00-17:20 EET

Zoom link (capacity – up to 1000 participants):

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84343518345?pwd=ODBjMWYrQklxYkFmTlhlSVVPZUhjdz09

Conference ID: 843 4351 8345

Code: 019249

Upon completion, participants will receive a certificate, confirming the acquisition of ECTS credits.

The course was developed for the Mykhailo Drahomanov Ukrainian State University within the framework of the EU4Youth Youth Employment and Entrepreneurship Programme, co-funded by the European Union and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, and implemented by the Central Project Management Agency (CPVA, Lithuania).