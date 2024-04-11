Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom Kicks off The Cinco Beer Tour with Nacho Average Menu
‘Fiesta’ in style with Cinco de Mayo themed beer tour and win a branded souvenirDENVER, CO, USA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom, a leading casual dining restaurant renowned for its scratch made pizza and extensive craft beer selection is spicing up the beer menu with the flavors of Mexico and “The Cinco Beer Tour.” Happening exclusively in-restaurant through Sunday, May 5th, the tour introduces new nachos, brews and a one-of-a-kind reward. Known for its brewery style merchandise, Old Chicago gives any reward member who completes the Cinco Beer Tour an exclusive Cinco Beer Tour shirt.
The Cinco Tour taps into the vibrant flavors of Mexico by making two purchases of each beer on the tour, including Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager, Modelo Especial, Corona Extra, and three hyper-local draft beer selections unique to each Old Chicago location. To complement the beer selections, Old Chicago is introducing “Remember the Pal-Amo”, paloma cocktail featuring Milagro Silver tequila, red grapefruit juice, simple syrup, and a splash of club soda, served in a half-rimmed Tajin glass.
To accompany the beverage offerings, Old Chicago is introducing the Nachos Grande to the menu lineup. Available for a limited time, these nachos are crafted with corn tortilla chips layered with your choice of seasoned ground beef or roasted chicken, melted shredded pepper jack & cheddar cheeses, red onions, black beans, tomatoes, cheese sauce, pickled jalapeños, drizzled with house made ranch, topped with fresh cilantro and served with a side of fire roasted salsa.
“The road to Cinco de Mayo fiestas starts early at Old Chicago,” said Windi Cooper, Senior Director of Marketing. “With the introduction of our Nachos Grande, a new Pal-Amo paloma cocktail, six limited-time draft beers, and of course our legendary pizzas, there is something tasty for your whole crew!”
To enhance the guest experience, Old Chicago offers a mobile app to check-in during their visit, participate in The Cinco Beer Tour, order food for pick-up or delivery, find locations, collect rewards, and more. OC REWARDS members who download the app will receive a reward for $5 off their first in-app purchase of $25 or more, redeemable as early as the next day.
For more information, including their menu and locations, visit www.oldchicago.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.
ABOUT OLD CHICAGO PIZZA & TAPROOM
Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom is a leader in the casual dining restaurant segment, specializing in the best local and regional craft beer, serving handcrafted pizza and distinctive taproom fare. Founded in 1976, the crave-able Old Chicago menu complements the brand’s vast craft beer selection, a concept differentiator to this day. With over 30 craft beers on tap, Old Chicago is also the home of the World Beer Tour, which rewards members for enjoying 110 of the best craft beers from across the globe. Old Chicago operates in 24 states with more than 72 restaurants nationwide.
