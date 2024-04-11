Submit Release
Ontario's First Annual Emergency Management Strategy Report Praised by CDRO

Our pan-Canadian organization understands the critical importance of community engagement and grassroots initiatives in preparing for and responding to emergencies effectively.”
— CDRO President and CEO Jim Montgomery
OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian Disaster Response Organization (CDRO) commends the Government of Ontario, Hon. Caroline Mulroney, President of the Treasury Board and Minister Responsible for Emergency Management and applauds the efforts of Emergency Management Ontario (EMO) highlighted in the first annual Provincial Emergency Management Strategy and Action Plan.  As one of EMO's trusted partners, we support the collaboration and leadership demonstrated throughout 2023 that facilitated significant progress toward the vision of a “safe, practiced, and prepared" Ontario. 

The statistics cited in the report are truly astounding, and, as flood and wildfire season approaches, we stand ready to deploy our highly trained incident management teams, build local capacity through our ICS training programs, and provide advisory capabilities to organizations, businesses, and communities.  

CDRO, comprised of some of the finest emergency management professionals in the country, is committed to supporting the Ontario government's vision of one window for all Ontarians, proactive planning, monitoring, and public education. With strengthened local capabilities, emergency management training, and exercises, collectively, we will ensure that Ontarians are practiced and prepared for potential emergencies. 

"In addition to our commitment to supporting the Ontario government's vision, CDRO remains steadfast in fostering resilience within communities nationwide. Our pan-Canadian organization understands the critical importance of community engagement and grassroots initiatives in preparing for and responding to emergencies effectively", said CDRO President and CEO Jim Montgomery.

"CDRO recognizes the invaluable role of local communities in emergency preparedness and response. We are dedicated to empowering communities with the knowledge, resources, and support they need to mitigate risks and enhance their readiness.  Through our education programs, workshops, and partnerships with local organizations, CDRO strives to promote a culture of preparedness and resilience at the grassroots level. By working together with community leaders and stakeholders, including Indigenous and other under-represented groups, we aim to ensure that every Canadian has access to the tools and information necessary to protect themselves and their loved ones during times of crisis.

As Ontario prepares to face the uncertainties of the future, CDRO stands ready to collaborate, support, and lead alongside our partners in government, academia, and the private sector. Together, we can build a safer, stronger, and more resilient province for generations to come. “

We are here to help!

Jim Montgomery
Canadian Disaster Response Organization
+1 613-325-3132
Jim.Montgomery@cdro.ca

