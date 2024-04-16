Managed Wi-Fi for senior living could reach $1 billion in service revenues by 2029
Maravedis Research releases new report Connectivity Trends and forecass for Senior Living in the United States which details user requirements by stakeholder.
Contrary to popular belief, seniors have become increasingly technology-savvy. Managed Wi-Fi makes it possible to reduce residents' isolation and facilitate the staff’s work in senior living.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Managed Wi-Fi services in senior living communities could reach $1 billion in total addressable market for service revenues by 2029, according to the latest report, “Connectivity Trends for Senior Living in the United States,” from Maravedis LLC, a leading wireless analyst firm based in Miami, Florida.
— Adlane Fellah, Chief Analyst
The U.S. population continues to age rapidly, and this aging boom has a multifold impact on the senior housing industry. Baby boomers make up an increasingly large share of the senior population and live longer and healthier lives than prior generations. These new generations of residents expect quality Wi-Fi at all times, and managed Wi-Fi represents a significant revenue opportunity for service providers and property owners.
“Contrary to popular belief, seniors have become increasingly technology savvy and are enthusiastic internet users. Managed Wi-Fi makes it possible to reduce residents' isolation and facilitate the staff’s work in senior living. Streaming, video calls, Wi-Fi roaming, sensing, automation systems … the list of innovations that improve the well being of senior residents while optimizing the working conditions of care staff is growing,” says Adlane Fellah, chief analyst at Maravedis LLC and the report's author. He adds, “While managed Wi-Fi is not yet widely adopted, it is gradually making its way into the senior living arena, especially for independent living properties with more than seventy-five units.”
No matter what the Federal Communications Commission decides about managed bulk Wi-Fi, it only makes sense for property operators to invest in a better connectivity experience for their residents and outsource their IT operations and Wi-Fi to specialized managed service providers.
Dave Elder, Managing Director of Strategic Partnerships at Amicus Networx a division of Safety NetAccess said "The “Digitally Adept” senior is on the rise and coming to your community…sooner than you may think. As the sector continues to find its footing post-Covid, it is critical that owners and operators pay particular attention to their networks and their ability to adapt to the ever-increasing technology demands of today’s resident."
Matt Tyre, Vice President Sales, Spot on Networks said "“As the daily internet usage rate of seniors climbs every year, it’s imperative that all senior living facilities have a holistic connectivity strategy is in place. Managed Wi-fi provides a seamless resident onboarding experience, 24/7 support and connectivity infrastructure to be utilized for the multitude of internet connected devices deployed in today’s senior facilities.”
Eric Markow, CEO at Dual Path Connected Solutions" said "Managed WiFi is the foundation for many technology solutions that can measurably alter the quality of life for residents of senior living communities. Certainly we want to ensure that secure, easy to use and excellent quality high speed Internet service is available to residents. In this way, they can be connected with their friends, family and services that make a difference for them. However, what we look at is beyond basic connectivity, and expands into the wealth of technologies and applications that can improve health outcomes, resident safety, staff efficiency and community cohesion. There's a lot of untapped value there for senior living operators, and managed WiFi is the foundation of realizing that value."
Mark Goheen, Director of MDU business unit at Ruckus Networks said “Baby Boomers, possessing a significantly higher technical IQ than previous generations, are entering senior living facilities in record numbers. This demographic shift is increasing the demand for high-quality WiFi, not just in individual residences but also in common areas where residents engage in dining and social activities. Managed Bulk WiFi is the optimal solution to enhance the resident experience and maximize Net Operating Income (NOI) for owners and operators”
This report includes interviews with leading service providers and property owners active in the market and market sizing projections for managed services and equipment from 2024 to 2029. It is the second in-depth study on Multi Dwelling Units and smart residential connectivity.
Maravedis LLC is a premier global provider of market intelligence and advisory services focusing on wireless infrastructure, MDU connectivity, and smart technologies. Visit www.maravedis-bwa.com for more information.
MDU Experts is a venture by Maravedis that specializes in research, consulting, and tools for multi-apartment technology markets.
Adlane Fellah
Maravedis LLC
305-865-1006
afellah@Maravedis-bwa.com
