Joint Statement on the Signing of the Memorandum of Understanding Concerning Cooperation on Select Critical and Emerging Technologies between the United States and Uruguay

WASHINGTON - The text of the following statement was released by the Governments of the United States of America and the Republic of Uruguay on the occasion of the signing of the U.S.-Uruguay Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Concerning Cooperation on Select Critical and Emerging Technologies.

Today, the Department of Commerce and the Department of State of the United States and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Industry, Energy, and Mining of Uruguay signed the U.S.-Uruguay Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Concerning Cooperation on Select Critical and Emerging Technologies in Montevideo, Uruguay. Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade Marisa Lago led a U.S. delegation comprised of representatives from the U.S. Departments of Commerce and State. Foreign Minister Omar Paganini led a Uruguayan delegation comprised of the Minister of Industry, Energy, and Mining Elisa Facio and representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Industry, Energy, and Mining.

Building on the June 2023 Oval Office meeting between President Biden and President Lacalle Pou and the February 2024 Annual Bilateral Interministerial Dialogue in Washington, D.C., the delegations signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to demonstrate their shared commitment to advancing innovation, sustainability, and economic opportunity and increasing trade. The MoU seeks to increase cooperation and chart a concrete path forward on the development and deployment of select critical and emerging technologies.

The U.S.-Uruguay MoU on Select Critical and Emerging Technologies launches a Bilateral Working Group (BWG) which aims to focus on increased cooperation in the areas of semiconductors, artificial intelligence, data flows, clean energy, telecommunications, cybersecurity, and biotechnology. Under the BWG, the United States and Uruguay expect to meet regularly to determine specific collaborative activities that both countries intend to take including by developing and working on an action plan for leading technology opportunities (ALTO). Today, the United States and Uruguay are announcing initial intended actions under the MoU.

The United States and Uruguay intend to pursue deeper bilateral and multilateral collaboration on key critical and emerging technologies, including through identifying opportunities to support the development and use of relevant international standards for the technologies and encouraging interoperability and global compatibility with the same. In order to facilitate greater cooperation in multilateral and international organizations, as well as increase institutional partnerships, in 2024, the United States intends to host Uruguayan delegations to participate in visits, events, and conferences in the areas of telecommunications, cross-border data flows, and clean energy. This includes an executive-led clean technology mission to the United States with public and private sector participants.

In support of these visits, the United States intends to engage with Uruguay’s entrepreneurial ecosystem on cybersecurity and support the development of a national artificial intelligence (AI) and data strategy, through trainings, consultations, and technical exchanges. This includes meetings with experts to discuss Uruguay’s national AI and data strategy and cybersecurity framework. In addition, the United States intends to support Uruguay’s development of a clean and sustainable hydrogen economy through provision of a hydrogen subject matter expert for a short-term exchange in Uruguay. These intended efforts are expected to complement up to $2 million for cybersecurity and capacity building initiatives.

To promote and deepen bilateral work, cooperation, and exchanges, Uruguay intends to pursue common approaches on key clean technologies, including its intention of joining the United States and other key partners in becoming a member of the International Partnership for Hydrogen and Fuel Cells in the Economy.

The United States recognized Uruguay’s leadership on critical and emerging technologies and strong track record in the principles of transparency, good governance, and anti-corruption. The Uruguayan delegation recognized the United States’ track record in the development of critical and emerging technologies. It also recognized that this cooperation between both countries demonstrates their shared commitment to advancing innovation and sustainability, and addressing global challenges, and that it will contribute to the transition towards a more sustainable and resilient future.

