Delmarva Power Electric Rate Case Update:

On December 15, 2022 Delmarva Power filed with the Delaware Public Service Commission an application to increase electric base rates.

When utilities want to raise rates, they must go through a rate case with the Delaware Public Service Commission. The request is scrutinized by the Commission and Delaware’s Public Advocate over several months as regulators decide whether to award the rate increase or a partial increase. The sides can also work toward a compromise and settle the case.

On Thursday, April 18 at 2pm, the proposed settlement agreement will be heard by the Commission.

For more information on this docket please go to https://delafile.delaware.gov/ and search Docket 22-0897.