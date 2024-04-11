Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,794 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,967 in the last 365 days.

Delmarva Power Electric Rate Case Update:

On December 15, 2022 Delmarva Power filed with the Delaware Public Service Commission an application to increase electric base rates.

When utilities want to raise rates, they must go through a rate case with the Delaware Public Service Commission. The request is scrutinized by the Commission and Delaware’s Public Advocate over several months as regulators decide whether to award the rate increase or a partial increase. The sides can also work toward a compromise and settle the case.

On Thursday, April 18 at 2pm, the proposed settlement agreement will be heard by the Commission.

To view the April 18, 2024 agenda please click here.

For more information on this docket please go to https://delafile.delaware.gov/ and search Docket 22-0897.


You just read:

Delmarva Power Electric Rate Case Update:

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more