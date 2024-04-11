Former DOJ Senior Fair Lending Official Launches Company Helping Lenders Mitigate Redlining Risk
Win-Win Solutions, LLC
On the anniversary of the Fair Housing Act, Jon Seward is launching Win-Win Solutions, a company dedicated to helping lenders transform risk into opportunity.
When lenders take proactive steps to transform risk into opportunity, we all win”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, on the 56th anniversary of the passage of the Fair Housing Act of 1968, Jon Seward is launching Win-Win Solutions, a company dedicated to helping lenders transform risk into opportunity. Win-Win Solutions supports lenders to understand their redlining risk and take proactive steps to transform that risk into profitable lending opportunities to qualified borrowers in communities of color.
— Jon Seward
The cost of not addressing redlining risk has never been higher. Since the Department of Justice (DOJ) launched its Combatting Redlining Initiative in October 2021, it has resolved an unprecedented 12 cases with monetary relief exceeding $122 million. Attorney General Garland has publicly stated that there are over 2 dozen additional active investigations. Jon Seward was the architect of the DOJ's Combating Redlining Initiative and led the DOJ's fair lending enforcement program until he retired in 2023.
With 30 years of federal experience enforcing the Fair Housing Act, first at HUD and then nearly 25 years at DOJ, Jon Seward brings unparalleled expertise to Win-Win Solutions. He has supervised redlining investigations and negotiated redlining consent orders with lenders during the Bush, Obama, Trump, and Biden administrations. As one of the nation’s most experienced fair lending enforcement experts, Mr. Seward has seen how the principles of good business and fair lending can and should go hand in hand.
When lenders, partnering with community groups who understand the credit needs in the communities they serve, expand homeownership opportunities, they create a win for lenders, borrowers, and for the community. Win-Win Solutions not only helps lenders understand their risk and strengthen their compliance management systems, but also is available to help create relationships with community groups with a proven record of making a difference in supporting access to credit.
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was an advocate for the passage of the Fair Housing Act, and his assassination was a catalyst for the legislation's passage. Dr. King was committed to fighting for economic justice and ensuring that all communities of color can access the American dream of homeownership. The anniversary of the passage of the Fair Housing Act is the perfect time to launch Win-Win Solutions, embodying Dr. King’s vision of lenders, borrowers, and community groups coming together to create economic opportunities. “When lenders take proactive steps to transform risk into opportunity, we all win”, said Jon Seward, President of Win-Win Solutions.
For more information on Win-Win Solutions' services, visit the website at www.winwinsolutions.llc. For inquiries or partnership opportunities, please contact us LetsWin@winwinsolutions.llc
Jon Seward
Win-Win Solutions, LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn